Watch: Conor McGregor and Paulie Malignaggi Have Intense Confrontation at Arrival For May-Mac Fight

The UFC superstar and pro boxer have been going back and forth since Dana White released video of McGregor flooring Malignaggi while sparring.

Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather fight
Ethan Miller / Getty

The Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather Jr. superfight is almost here, and things are getting pretty heated.

But the intensity isn’t just between the two stars of the boxing match.

McGregor and his former sparring partner, pro boxer Paulie Malignaggi, got in each other’s faces as McGregor was arriving at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The two have been going back and forth in the media ever since Dana White released video of the two sparring, which showed McGregor knocking down Malignaggi in practice.

The UFC star seemed to seek out Malignaggi at the Vegas arrival. Malignaggi snapped at McGregor, saying: “Did you bring your balls, Conor?”

McGregor snapped back at Malignaggi: “Get over it. You got your ass whipped.”

Watch the video below for the full confrontation:

