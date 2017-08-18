Edge

All the Different Kinds of Aftershaves, Explained 

Unlock the secret to better skin with these post-shave applications.

Soothe Your Skin

When you finish shaving, you need to follow up with a soothing, nourishing aftershave remedy. Hot water opens your pores, and when you drag a sharp blade across the skin, that crams dead skin and bacteria into those pores. The result, if unresolved, is redness, irritation, painful pimples, and ingrown hairs. You can avoid all of that with a simple splash of cold water—to tighten the pores, counter to the warm water you splash to open them before shaving—and then with a coat of any of the following post-shaves. But which one is best for you?

Here's a breakdown of the different aftershaves, so you can invest in the one that's best for your skin.

Click through to learn about the various categories of aftershaves, from balms to toners to alum block, to better understand which one will best suit you.

1. Balms

Balms are the densest of the aftershaves—not just dense to the touch, but also rich in vitamins and nutrients to help nourish and protect the skin while preventing irritation. A balm lays heavy over your open pores as they seal shut, ensuring that no gunk gets trapped inside. Thanks to their protective qualities, balms are especially effective for guys with sensitive skin (though you'll notice that with many aftershaves). Balms are especially effective in the winter, when the skin needs an extra dose of moisturize, in addition to a shield from the cold.

We recommend: Anthony After Shave Balm, $22

2. Moisturizers

If your skin isn’t prone to breakouts, you can likely get away with a standard moisturizer as an aftershave. Just splash some cold water onto the face, then lather on your typical, nourishing moisturizer. Like a balm, it hydrates the skin and packs nutrients to fortify it—though not as many—and it also forms a protective barrier atop the skin to keep anything from entering the pores. The big difference is that balms are better for sensitive skin, whereas guys with dry (but not sensitive) skin will especially benefit from using moisturizers.

We recommend: Jack Black Double Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20, $28

3. Oils

Oils are universally good for the skin—as a pre-shave, a shave lubricant, and a nourishing, nutrient-dense post shave. They eventually absorb into the skin, though, instead of sitting atop it and shielding it from harm, so it’s best to use an oil if you aren’t prone to breakouts and are shaving frequently. We like them for clipper-shaves, where the blade doesn’t trim the hair below the skin. The close trim can still disrupt the skin (leaving very short stubble in its wake) and still benefits from a post-friction oil application.

We recommend: Badger After Shave Face Oil, $17.99

4. Gel

Lab Series

Post-shave gel—like shave gel itself—is typically cooling, working like a soothing astringent splash as it absorbs into the skin. Gels will usually tone the skin as well—which is to say, they balance the oil levels and prevent it from getting irritated or clogged. For this reason, they’re great for guys with sensitive skin, and who are prone to ingrown hairs.

We recommend: Lab Series 3-in-1 Post Shave, $35

5. Toner

Toners (or tonics) balance the oil levels in the skin and keep it from producing too much sebum. They work as effective aftershaves by cleaning out and disinfecting the pores, thus preventing irritation and ingrowns. Often, the key ingredient in toners is witch hazel, which is a natural antispectic and a safer alternative to alcohol-heavy astringents. Toners are good for guys with oily skin and sensitive skin. Oily guys should also use a toner every couple days after cleansing, and before mositurizing, to keep sebum production in check.

We recommend: Crux Supply Co Post Shave Tonic, $24

6. Astringent

This is similar to the stinging aftershave splashes you recall from days of yore, and from the movies. Astringent deep-cleans and dries out the pores to eliminate the risk of infection, which can happen when men use razor blades too long. (Old razors get dull and unhygienic, leading to clogged and irritated pores.) While the alcohol does dry out the skin, it’s still good for spot checks—it can disinfect a tiny cut, a freshly popped pimple, or even absorb the oil inside a throbbing pimple. Astringents aren't always best as an aftershave, but they're important to have on-hand nevertheless.

We recommend: Neutrogena Clear Pore Oil-Eliminating Astringent, $5.49

7. Alum

An even better way to take care of cuts besides astringents: Use an alum block. Run the block under cold water and then press it against the cut. The alum disinfects and seals off the cut, preventing it from bleeding further. Some guys will press the block over their entire cheek to disinfect surface bacteria and tighten the pores. Give it a try, but keep it around for the tiny but messy cleanups.

We recommend: The Art of Shaving Unscented Alum Block, $20

