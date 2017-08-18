All the Different Kinds of Aftershaves, Explained 

STEEX / Getty

When you finish shaving, you need to follow up with a soothing, nourishing aftershave remedy. Hot water opens your pores, and when you drag a sharp blade across the skin, that crams dead skin and bacteria into those pores. The result, if unresolved, is redness, irritation, painful pimples, and ingrown hairs. You can avoid all of that with a simple splash of cold water—to tighten the pores, counter to the warm water you splash to open them before shaving—and then with a coat of any of the following post-shaves. But which one is best for you?

Here's a breakdown of the different aftershaves, so you can invest in the one that's best for your skin.

