Sydney Sweeney is set to play “the female Rocky,” Christy Martin in an upcoming movie biopic that will debut during May’s Cannes Film Festival, and while the multi-talented actress has wowed fans with her acting abilities in Euphoria, Anyone But You, and Immaculate, the star is especially excited about this project, and it turns out that she has the chops to back up such a strong new role. “I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old,” Sweeney told Deadline in a recent interview. “I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”

Who is Christy Martin?

Christy Martin is considered to be the most successful boxers in US history, and is credited for helping to legitimize women’s participation in the sport. Known for her resilience, Martin started out by fighting in “Toughwoman” bouts and her professional boxing record stands at an incredible 49-7-3, with a whopping 31 knockouts. She has been inducted into multiple boxing halls of fames, but has also met her fair share of adversity. Martin’s life was almost ended in 2010 by her trainer and husband, James Martin, who shot and stabbed her, reportedly following an argument.

“Christy Martin not only legitimized female boxing, she overcame gender stereotypes, and fought through emotional, physical, and financial abuse,” said Sweeney. “I’m passionate about the fighting world, Christy’s story shines a light on her incredible rise to the top while showing the struggles of fame behind the curtains. I feel compelled to tell a story about a woman who faced so much adversity and didn’t allow it to defeat her. It’s powerful, and emotional.”

Martin was the first woman to be signed by Don King and during her career, which ran from 1989 to 2012, she won the WBC super welterweight title. These days, this icon is now the CEO of Christy Martin Promotions and is married to her former opponent, Lisa Holewyne. The movie, set to cover her incredible highs and lows, will be directed by David Michôd (Animal Kingdon, The King), and we can’t wait to pull up a ringside seat for this one!

