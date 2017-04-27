The Step-By-Step Guide to do a Fireman’s Carry

Shutterstock

You can’t always wait for the cavalry when you need to move someone who’s in trouble. Whether it’s a damsel tied to train tracks or a buddy who downed one too many pints during happy hour, knowing how to properly execute the fireman’s carry puts you in position to play the role of hero. Which is why we asked retired fireman and current IFBB pro bodybuilder Steve Kuclo to walk us through the steps to pulling off this useful, and potentially lifesaving, feat of strength.

“Focus on the technique,” Kuclo, who battled fires in Dallas, TX, for 10 years, urges. “Someone who weighs 150 lbs can feel like 500 when they’re out cold. If you’re trying to pick up someone who isn’t knocked out, work with them to complete the lift in one fluid motion. “You want to lift with your legs and hips—not your back,” Kuclo adds. “Think of it as a deadlift or a squat, where you want to engage your lower body to avoid injury.”

Muscles engaged:

Lats

Deltoids

Pecs

Triceps

Glutes

Quads

Hamstrings

Calves

