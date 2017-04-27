Edge

The Step-By-Step Guide to do a Fireman’s Carry

Use your brute strength to save a life by learning how to pick one up.

Fireman Standing With Gear
You can’t always wait for the cavalry when you need to move someone who’s in trouble. Whether it’s a damsel tied to train tracks or a buddy who downed one too many pints during happy hour, knowing how to properly execute the fireman’s carry puts you in position to play the role of hero. Which is why we asked retired fireman and current IFBB pro bodybuilder Steve Kuclo to walk us through the steps to pulling off this useful, and potentially lifesaving, feat of strength.

“Focus on the technique,” Kuclo, who battled fires in Dallas, TX, for 10 years, urges. “Someone who weighs 150 lbs can feel like 500 when they’re out cold. If you’re trying to pick up someone who isn’t knocked out, work with them to complete the lift in one fluid motion. “You want to lift with your legs and hips—not your back,” Kuclo adds. “Think of it as a deadlift or a squat, where you want to engage your lower body to avoid injury.”

Muscles engaged:

  • Lats 
  • Deltoids 
  • Pecs 
  • Triceps
  • Glutes
  • Quads
  • Hamstrings
  • Calves

Step 1

Step 1 Fireman Carry
Bend the person’s knees so his feet are flat on the ground. Standing outside of his feet, grab his hands and pull him into a situp.

 

Step 2

Step 2 Fireman Carry
Lean back, pulling as fast as you can so that the person is standing straight up. In one fluid motion, immediately drop to one knee and drive your shoulder into the person’s abdomen.

Step 3

Step 3 Fireman Carry
Clasp your hands behind his back and stand up from the lunge position. You’re ready to walk off with your prize. In the up position, you can hold the person with one arm and use your free arm for balance.

