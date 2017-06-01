Watch: Charlize Theron Beats Up a Lot of Thugs in the Latest 'Atomic Blonde' Clip

Don't mess with Charlize Theron.

That's the primary message we got from the latest clip for Universal's Atomic Blonde. Theron plays Cold War spy Lorraine Broughton, who is thrust into conspiracy involving double agents. While she finds an ally in a Berlin station chief (James McAvoy), it soon becomes clear to Broughton that it is impossible to trust anyone around her.

While the clip is only two minutes long, there's a whole lot of action in that short time frame, with Broughton systematically taking down a group of thugs. There's little context provided for why Broughton is being hunted, but let's be honest—do you really need any?

The film is directed by David Leitch, previously known for his work on John Wick and currently directing Deadpool 2, so that gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect: guns, violence, and stylish action.

Atomic Blonde, starring Theron, McAvoy, and John Goodman, releases nationwide on July 28, 2017.