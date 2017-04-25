Watch: The Full Trailer for 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' is Here, and It Is Sufficiently Violent

Kingsman: The Secret Service made waves in 2015 with its pointed parody of secret agent films and over-the-top action scenes. While there was a lot of excitement when a sequel was announced, a big question was where the series could go after the film's bombastic conclusion.

Turns out the answer is pretty simple: In Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Bugsy (Taron Egerton) is going across the pond.

After a new threat destroys the Kingsman HQ, our hero from the first film has no choice but to team up with the organization's western counterpart, The Statesmen. When he arrives at the headquarters—disguised as a distillery—he's soon acquainted with the team, consisting of (wait for it) Whiskey (Pedro Pascal), Tequila (Channing Tatum), and their leader, Champagne (Jeff Bridges), along with their support agent Ginger (Halle Berry). Bugsy needs to put aside his differences with the Statesmen in order to fight back against Poppy (Julianne Moore) and the mysterious "Golden Circle" that seeks to destroy their organizations.

As you can see from the trailer above, the sequel doesn't deviate too far from the orginial's formula of non-stop style and action.

Like its predecessor, The Golden Circle was written and directed by Matthew Vaughn, who also directed Kick-Ass and X-Men: First Class. It is currently scheduled to be released on September 22, 2017.