Alison Brie Brings the Guts, Glitter, and Glory to the New 'GLOW' Trailer

A new trailer has just landed for the latest Netflix series from Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan.

This is the first trailer for GLOW, and it sheds some more light on Ruth Wilder (Alison Brie) and her “unconventional journey” to the spotlight while living in California in the 1980s. We also get a chance to look at some of the other women who will be taking the journey along with her—specifically Debbie Eagan (Betty Gilpin), who looks to be her main competition.

GLOW stands for Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling, and is inspired by a women’s wrestling TV show that ran from 1986-1990. Outside the wrestling league, the series seems to have a few underlying themes of gender inequality mixed in as well.

Take a peek at some of the new pictures from the series here. GLOW is set to premiere on Netflix on June 23.