Amanda Nunes Jogs With Some Adorable Companions

Based on her social media, Amanda Nunes, UFC bantamweight champion, seems to be having a good time training in her hometown of Monteiro, Brazil. In a series of three Instagram posts, she shared some snippets of a jog where she was joined by a group of cows.

In the video, recorded from a car behind Nunes, the cows scurry out of the way and then pick up the pace, running down the road in front of her.

Nunes hashtagged all of the videos #monteiro, #paraiba and #home. The beautiful scenery and adorable unexpected running group makes us wish we could run right along with her. Check it out in the post above.

