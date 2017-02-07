Christie Brinkley Poses for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit at Age 63

In a sexy, confident Instagram photo, 63-year-old supermodel Christie Brinkley shows off her swimsuit physique while posing with daughters Alexa Ray Joel, 31, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 18, for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue coming out this month.

“I am excited to announce that I am back in @si_swimsuit.I figured with my gorgeous daughters @alexarayjoel and @sailorbrinkleycook by my side who’s going to be looking at me!” she says in the Instragram post.

Brinkley appeared in the magazine eight times between 1975-2004, with a record three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981, according to SI.com.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Brinkley said, “In a country that’s very ageist, people love to put you in little boxes,” she says. “Women feel very limited by their numbers. On a personal level, I thought, if I can pull this off, I think it will help redefine those numbers and remove some of the fear of aging.”

