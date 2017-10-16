Fitness Blogger Sarah Stage is 9 Months Pregnant and Still Has Abs

During her first pregnancy in 2015, fitness model and influencer Sarah Stage drew headlines (not to mention a ton of criticism) for having visible six-pack abs right up until she gave birth.
Her second pregnancy—she's due on October 22, according to her Instagram bio—is no different.
The proud mom-to-be recently posted a selfie showing off her abs-tastic baby bump, along with her toned arms and perky booty, in a matching white Calvin Klein underwear and bra set.
And despite the backlash from the online haters—commenters have often slammed her for not being "healthy"—Stage has never let the criticism affect her personal pregnancy journey. In a 2015 interview with Good Morning America, Stage said, "As long as the baby is healthy, I don't think anything else matters...That should be the most important thing."
Check out more photos of Stage's fit pregnancy in the Instagram pics below: