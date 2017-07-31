Kate Upton Crushes Feet-Elevated Hip Thrusts in Stylish Gym Outfit That Matches Her Weights

Supermodel and Sports Illustrated cover girl Kate Upton may have been genetically blessed with stunning good looks and a runway-worthy 5'10" frame, but that doesn't mean she gets to skip the gym—especially on legs day.

Upton recently teamed up with celebrity trainer Ben Bruno, who has also trained actors Jim Parsons (who crushed 400-lb sled rows with one arm in this epic Instagram post) and Matt McGorry, and fellow model Nadine Leopold, just to name a few high-profile clients.

This week, Bruno taught Upton to do hip thrusts with her feet elevated "to increase the range of motion."

Upton, on the other hand, taught Bruno an important lesson about gym style: Always match your outfit with the weights (especially when the weights are hot pink) to achieve the best results. Now that's a trend we can get behind.