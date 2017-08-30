Ronda Rousey Looks Stunning as She Ties the Knot with Travis Browne in Breathtaking Hawaiian Wedding

Ronda Rousey is officially out of the dating ring! The MMA fighter and Olympic medalist tied the knot with Travis Browne, a UFC fighter, after dating for nearly two years.

What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017 A post shared by travisbrownemma (@travisbrownemma) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

The happy couple shared the news via posts on both of their individual Instagram accounts. "What an amazing day!! She is so perfect in every way! She makes me so happy! She is my other half! I Love You @rondarousey #browsey2017," Browne captioned a sweet photo of the couple holding hands on their wedding day.

Happiest day of my life.... A post shared by rondarousey (@rondarousey) on Aug 29, 2017 at 9:40pm PDT

The pair wed in a stunning oceanfront ceremony in Browne's native Hawaii on Saturday, August 26. The bride wore a breathtaking wedding dress designed by Galia Lahav, and wore her hair in a loose and simple pulled-back bun that perfectly complemented the beachy location.

Check out more photos from the couple's happy day in the Instagram pics below: