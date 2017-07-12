Watch: Khloe Kardashian's Couples Workout With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian has become dedicated to fitness, and her lifestyle changes definitely show in her physique. On Tuesday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some snaps from a partner workout with her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Tristan Thompson.

By the looks of it, they hit every muscle—apparently to make up for a Taco Tuesday celebration, according to Kardashian's caption.



Because we got taco Tuesday tonight! Follow my snap for more: khloekardashian A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

The reality TV star is also the host and executive producer of Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, where she mentors people to help them overcome their personal challenges and get fit. The show premiered in 2016 and has been given a second season.

Follow Kardashian on Instagram at @khloekardashian.