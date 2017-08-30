WWE Signs 'American Ninja Warrior' Alum Kacy Catanzaro

Kacy Catanzaro made a name for herself back in 2014 when she became the first woman to complete the American Ninja Warrior obstacle course and move on to the finals, and now she's making headlines again as she becomes WWE's newest inductee.

The 5', 95-lb powerhouse goes by the nickname Mighty Kacy, and with good reason. In an interview she did earlier this year, she explained that her background as an award-winning Division 1 NCAA gymnast and a professional obstacle course athlete could be a major advantage of hers coming into the WWE. She also noted that the speed, agility, strength, and mental preparedness to be in front of large groups of people, which she learned from her athletic background, will help prepare her for her new feat.

Earlier this year, Catanzaro trained at the WWE Performance Center, but it wasn't until this week that she put the pen to the paper and made it official.

Check out the video below of what Catanzaro had to say of her time at the WWE Performance Center.