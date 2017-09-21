4 of the Healthiest Hotels in America

Courtesy Image

This is one of the chicest—and fittest—boutique hotels in the country because everything about the Kimpton fitness initiatives is designed to elicit your playfully healthy side. Using exercise variety as their spice of life, Kimpton’s properties across the U.S. have thought up countless unconventional ways to make you sweat.

In Cambridge, MA, Kimpton lets you take full advantage of the gorgeous Charles River waterside with complimentary kayaks; or get your core/upper-body session in with the Concept2 Rower (set up outdoors if weather permits) while led by a rowing coach. In Chicago, take a meditation class, because who doesn’t need a little more peace of mind, especially while on the road?

Blow off some steam and challenge your brain in new ways by going bouldering on an outdoor climbing wall in Huntington Beach, CA, or Seattle, where Kimpton also has a fantastic functional fitness room—replete with kettlebells, monkey bars, boxes, jump ropes, and pre-programmed workouts for you to easily step up your burn.

In Pittsburgh, you can go on a juice cleanse if it suits you, thanks to the Kimpton partnership with Pittsburgh Juice Co. In Washington, D.C., several properties have wellness perks, but our fave is the 24/7 access to a super-chic 2,000-square-foot gym at Kimpton Glover Park. Overall, the creativity of Kimpton’s fitness programs is inspiring, which is exactly what exercise should be. And each one is as unique as the hotel property, the locale—and you.

