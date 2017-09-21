Features

4 of the Healthiest Hotels in America

Don't let your getaways sabotage your fitness progress.

Traveling and staying fit aren’t your typical bedmates. But we know M&F Hers readers defy those odds, even when 3,000 miles from home. Luckily, hotels are finally rolling out the gym floors for the uptick in healthy travelers. Here are four chains that have your #fitgoals' back.

1. Kimpton Hotels

This is one of the chicest—and fittest—boutique hotels in the country because everything about the Kimpton fitness initiatives is designed to elicit your playfully healthy side. Using exercise variety as their spice of life, Kimpton’s properties across the U.S. have thought up countless unconventional ways to make you sweat.

In Cambridge, MA, Kimpton lets you take full advantage of the gorgeous Charles River waterside with complimentary kayaks; or get your core/upper-body session in with the Concept2 Rower (set up outdoors if weather permits) while led by a rowing coach. In Chicago, take a meditation class, because who doesn’t need a little more peace of mind, especially while on the road?

Blow off some steam and challenge your brain in new ways by going bouldering on an outdoor climbing wall in Huntington Beach, CA, or Seattle, where Kimpton also has a fantastic functional fitness room—replete with kettlebells, monkey bars, boxes, jump ropes, and pre-programmed workouts for you to easily step up your burn.

In Pittsburgh, you can go on a juice cleanse if it suits you, thanks to the Kimpton partnership with Pittsburgh Juice Co. In Washington, D.C., several properties have wellness perks, but our fave is the 24/7 access to a super-chic 2,000-square-foot gym at Kimpton Glover Park. Overall, the creativity of Kimpton’s fitness programs is inspiring, which is exactly what exercise should be. And each one is as unique as the hotel property, the locale—and you.

kimptonhotels.com

2. Element Hotels

A Marriott brand that champions its eco-innovation initiatives—e.g., using green energy for power and nontoxic paints, and maintaining saline (rather than chlorine) pools—Element Hotels also wants you to stay and feel well while you travel. Its wellness programming keeps it simple yet satisfies your need for speed, effectiveness, and convenience all at once.

Pick up a three-speed Miir bike (miir.com) at the concierge so you can cruise city streets, see the sights (or arrive to that meeting in fitness-fanatic style), and get in a solid workout. Miir bikes have straight bars, rather than drop bars, which means you’ll have a more upright posture and added comfort. But make no mistake, these bikes are ready to ride fast if you want a challenge, and we know you do.

Or sweat it out before leaving the property via the partnership Element has with Your Trainer (yourtrainer.com/element), which allows you to set up a virtual or in-person workout session with a nearby personal trainer in minutes. And the stationary bikes in the training centers let you plug in and power up phones or other devices, giving you a novel incentive to keep on moving until your battery, and sense of accomplishment, is at 100%.

starwoodhotels.com/element

3. Even Hotels

Part of the same family of hotels that includes Kimpton and Holiday Inn, Even Hotels are designed to inspire you. The overall look of every room is bright, with cork flooring, resistance bands, a stability ball, and two stable footstools for stepups and dips, plus a standing desk area and mats. Translation: no more lying down on a sketchy hotel floor to get in that abs work.

Uploaded onto each flat-screen TV are 18+ channels filled with workout videos to make sure you get in a good sweat sesh. Train your core, pump out your cardio, or do some strength or isolation moves without leaving your room. One of our faves is the 45-minute indoor cycling workout with Biggest Loser trainer Jen Widerstrom.

The fitness centers are open 24/7, and have sleek equipment and classes so you can lock, load, and lift without fuss. Body bonus: There is complimentary laundry service for your workout clothes.

evenhotels.com

4. Westin Hotels

For several years now, Westin has led the way in hospitality chains catering to fit travelers. Its “Let’s Rise” campaign has seen floor-to-ceiling upgrades of Westin’s workout facilities, improving strength training/cardio equipment and making the fitness studios more chic than ever.

And how many times have you felt pressed for suitcase space and just wished you could leave your extra sneakers at home yet still get in a phenomenal workout? The Westin Gear Lending program with New Balance means you can (accidentally or intentionally) forget your bulky workout gear at home and still get outfitted to exercise, for just $5.

A hotel after our hearts: We absolutely love that the RunWestin concierge offers the best, most scenic three- or five-mile routes so you can head out with a map to discover as you run—take that, Google Maps. It also has hiking (Scottsdale, AZ), surfing (Los Angeles Airport), and biking (Atlanta) concierges that put you right in the heart of the city you’re in. And earlier this year it partnered with cycling sensation Peloton to allow guests to singe some serious airplane pounds by hopping on an in-room Peloton cycle (or heading down to a studio) and tuning in to up to 14 daily live studio cycling classes, led by NYC instructors, in addition to more than 4,000 on-demand classes.

starwoodhotels.com/westin

