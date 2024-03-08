To celebrate warrior women everywhere, Under Armour have created a fresh new range of activewear in purple; the official color of the women’s movement. Now you can support equality while getting your sweat on as M&F takes a look at this powerful new gear — perfect for repping this International Women’s Day on March 8.

In partnership with inspirational women like WNBA superstars Kelsey Plum and Diamon Miller, UA say that this limited edition product line “pays homage to female trailblazers everywhere,” . Here are some of the highlights.

Under Armour’s International Women’s Day Collection

Women’s UA Velociti 3 IWD Running Shoes

The Velociti 3 certainly looks pretty in purple and makes for a cool looking iteration of these lightweight, rubberless sneakers. UA says that this shoe features cushioning that gives a close-to-the-ground-feel, making them “grippy” so that you can go all out and aim for those running PRs while a winged tongue adds midfoot hold and containment with added foam to eliminate pressure on top of the foot.

Price: $140

Women’s UA Essential No Show Socks

Great socks can make for the foundation of many epic workouts, and these purple no show socks might just give you that hidden edge. They are ultra-thin, so you will hardly notice that they are on, leaving you to focus on the challenge at hand. These socks also offer sweat wicking and an embedded arch support that Under Armour says will “reduce foot fatigue.”

Price: Currently on offer at $16.97 (6 pack)

Women’s UA Motion Strappy Tank

Under Amour uses specially engineered fabric for softness while wicking sweat “like a champ,” says the brand. The material also offers 4-way stretch so that you won’t be hindered no matter what type of training you are into. There’s a built-in shelf bra for added support too.

Price: $40

Women’s HeatGear No-Slip Waistband Ankle Leggings

UA’s tired and tested HeatGear fabric comes into play with these luxurious leggings, also welcomely available in short and taller sizes. The high-rise, no-slip waistband provides support and confidence and these leggings are also made with flatlock seams so that your workout will be chafe-free. There’s even a side drop-in pocked for your phone, earbuds, or other small accessories.

Price: $45

Unisex UA Utility Flex Sling

Now you can celebrate powerful women everywhere with the color purple, no matter your gender. This sling is designed to be hands-free, making it ideal for travelling or on hikes where you don’t want cumbersome baggage along for the journey. There are plenty of compartments, however, including pockets for your phone, ID, tablets, earbuds and other must-haves. There’s even a side water bottle pocket so that you can stay out for longer.

Price: $45

View the full Under Armour International Women’s Day range here: https://www.underarmour.com/en-us/c/international-womens-day/