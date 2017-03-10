FitMatch May Find Your New Workout Buddy

Finding a workout partner isn't easy. Not only do you need someone who enjoys the same activities, but someone at your fitness level who works out at the same time and—maybe most importantly—a place nearby.

FitMatch, a free social fitness app designed by celebrity trainer Ngo Okafor, aims to make finding a workout buddy simple so you can have great workouts with like-minded fitness junkies.

"Research shows that if you have a buddy, you're more inclined to enjoy your workouts and actually be consistent as well," Okafor said. His goal with FitMatch is to get more people up and moving.

It's as simple as creating a personal profile based on your skill level and fitness interests. FitMatch does the rest, using geolocation to connect you with people in your area.

For those who travel or are new to the area, the app also finds gyms, classes, studios and outdoor training locations near you so that you can find your best options quickly and easily.

"My clientele travels a lot, and I created FitMatch as a way for them to stay on point with their workouts," said Okafor. "In the past, they would complain about being in a new place and not knowing anyone or where to go."

If you're worried about the safety of working out with someone that you met over an app, Okafor made sure to account for that.

"First and foremost, my concern was about safety," he said. "I have a lot of female clients, so I added a "block" feature. Also, if your location is disabled, you will not be able to use the app. This ensures that the matches you get are real people."

Download FitMatch at WeFitMatch.com or in the app store.

