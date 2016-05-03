Superfit Super Moms Who Inspire Us

Mother of 2; Vacaville, CA

Sporty Siblings

My daughter plays volleyball and softball and loves to go biking, and my son plays baseball, football, and basketball.

Military Mom

If there’s a will, there’s a way. Through earning a college degree while working a full-time job in the military and being a single mother, I learned anything is possible. My favorite Sunday afternoon includes rollerblading while my kids ride their bikes.

Workout Routine

I work out four days a week and do yoga daily, which allows me to focus on stretching, and it puts me in a positive state of mind. My training consists of HIIT cardio, TRX training, or plyometric workouts like jump squats, jump lunges, burpees, etc. My workouts do not last longer than 45 minutes, including warmup and cooldown. With this balance, I look and feel 100 times better now than I did two years ago!

