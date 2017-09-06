Italian Zucchini Noodle Turkey Burger Patties

Directions

1. Combine all the ingredients except olive oil in a bowl, and mix well. Form 2 large patties or 4 smaller ones. Season both sides with salt and pepper.

2. Heat olive oil in a grill pan over medium-high heat. Add patties, and cook for 5 minutes on each side, or until turkey is cooked through.

3. Enjoy as is, over greens, in a whole-grain bun, or over spiralized veggies.