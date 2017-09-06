Nutrition

Italian Zucchini Noodle Turkey Burger Patties

These veggie-topped turkey burgers creatively involve nutrition.

oksana-emblem thumbnail by
Van Damme and Rourke Get in a Workout at Gold's Gym in Venice Beach
Brian Klutch
Calories 234
Protein 22g
Fat 15g
Carbs 3g
Fiber 1g
Sodium 3mg
Brian Klutch

Think beyond the noodle: Spiralizers open up possibilities to add vegetables to patties, baked goods, and more.

Italian Zucchini Noodle Turkey Burger Patties Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 15
You'll need
  • 1/2 small zucchini, spiralized as spaghetti (use Blade D)
  • 1⁄2 lb lean ground turkey
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tsp dried parsley
  • 1⁄2 tsp dried oregano
  • 1⁄2 tsp dried basil
  • 1⁄4 tsp onion powder
  • Pinch of red pepper flakes
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
  • 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Directions 
1. Combine all the ingredients except olive oil in a bowl, and mix well. Form 2 large patties or 4 smaller ones. Season both sides with salt and pepper.
2. Heat olive oil in a grill pan over medium-high heat. Add patties, and cook for 5 minutes on each side, or until turkey is cooked through.
3. Enjoy as is, over greens, in a whole-grain bun, or over spiralized veggies.
Topics:
Comments