Nutrition
Italian Zucchini Noodle Turkey Burger Patties
These veggie-topped turkey burgers creatively involve nutrition.
Think beyond the noodle: Spiralizers open up possibilities to add vegetables to patties, baked goods, and more.
Italian Zucchini Noodle Turkey Burger Patties Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 15
Prep time: 15
You'll need
- 1/2 small zucchini, spiralized as spaghetti (use Blade D)
- 1⁄2 lb lean ground turkey
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 1 tsp dried parsley
- 1⁄2 tsp dried oregano
- 1⁄2 tsp dried basil
- 1⁄4 tsp onion powder
- Pinch of red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- 1 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
Directions
1. Combine all the ingredients except olive oil in a bowl, and mix well. Form 2 large patties or 4 smaller ones. Season both sides with salt and pepper.
2. Heat olive oil in a grill pan over medium-high heat. Add patties, and cook for 5 minutes on each side, or until turkey is cooked through.
3. Enjoy as is, over greens, in a whole-grain bun, or over spiralized veggies.