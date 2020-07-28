18 of the Most Jacked Women on Instagram
For many dieters, cutting carbs is a dreaded step to take in their quest for a leaner physique. It’s not the only way to get the job done, but countless gym rats swear by carb cutting as summer comes around.
Fortunately, eating veggies and cutting carbs has never been easier or more satisfying, thanks to the tabletop spiralizer. This great tool turns veggie-based dishes into insta-hits rather than side dishes to forget and makes meals more colorful and appetizing than ever. Food blogger Ali Maffucci, author of Inspiralized, created these light high-protein recipes (with fish, poultry, and pork) to make it easier to stay true to your healthy-eating goals and enjoy every bite.
