Vegetarian Zucchini Noodle Pad Thai

The “zoodle” or zucchini noodle, had become so popular that it should be added to the dictionary. For an extra protein boost, add in vegetarian protein sources, such as tofu, tempeh, or quinoa.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 25 minutes

Servings: 2

INGREDIENTS

2 eggs

1⁄4 cup roasted salted peanuts

1⁄2 tbsp peanut or canola oil

1 garlic clove,minced

1 shallot, minced

1 tbsp coconut flour

2 zucchini, spiralized as spaghetti (use Blade C)

1 tbsp roughly chopped cilantro, plus whole leaves for garnish

For the sauce:

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tbsp fish sauce (or hoisin sauce, if you’re a strict vegetarian)

1⁄2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp chili sauce (such as Thai chili garlic sauce)

1 tsp honey

Lime wedges (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Scramble the eggs in a bowl and set aside.

2. In a separate bowl, place all the ingredients for the sauce, whisk together, and set aside.

3. Place peanuts in a food processor and pulse until lightly ground. (No big peanuts should remain, but they shouldn’t be powdery.) Set aside.

4. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add garlic and shallot and cook for about 1 to 2 minutes, stirring frequently, until shallot begins to soften. Add sauce and then coconut flour and whisk quickly so that flour dissolves and the sauce thickens. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes, or until sauce is reduced.

5. Once sauce is thick, add zucchini noodles and chopped cilantro. Stir to combine thoroughly, and cook for 2 minutes, or until zucchini softens.

6. Add scrambled eggs and ground peanuts. Cook for about 30 seconds, tossing to combine.

7. Plate onto dishes and garnish with cilantro leaves. Serve with lime wedges, if desired.

NUTRITION FACTS PER SERVING:

Calories: 308, Protein: 15g, Carbs: 29g, Fat: 17g, Saturated fat: 3g, Sodium: 2,117mg, Fiber: 4g