What Figure Competitor Judy Weichman Eats in a Day

Judy Weichman isn't your average figure competitor. The 48-year-old only started getting into fitness after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 10 years ago, and she hasn't looked back since.
But her road to health wasn't an easy one, and it was a combination of hard work and a total diet overhaul that kept her MS from progressing. She earned her NPC pro card last July, and she's not slowing down any time soon.
Check out Weichman's typical day of eating to see what it takes to stay in tip-top shape.
Weichman's menu
Meal 1:
- 1 cup white rice
- 1 cup egg whites
- 1 whole egg
- 1 cup blueberries
Meal 2:
- 5 oz chicken
- 6 oz white potatoes
- 6 Brussels sprouts
Meal 3:
- 6 oz turkey muffins
- 6 oz sweet potato slices
- 1 cup green beans
Meal 4:
- 5 oz chicken
- 6 oz sweet potato slices
- 6 Brussels sprouts
Meal 5:
- 1 cup egg whites
- ½ cup steel-cut oats
Meal 6:
- 2 scoops casein protein powder
Snacks:
- Homemade protein cookies and protein bars
Cheat meal:
- One cheat meal a week, typically Thai food