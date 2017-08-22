What Figure Competitor Judy Weichman Eats in a Day

Judy Weichman isn't your average figure competitor. The 48-year-old only started getting into fitness after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 10 years ago, and she hasn't looked back since.

But her road to health wasn't an easy one, and it was a combination of hard work and a total diet overhaul that kept her MS from progressing. She earned her NPC pro card last July, and she's not slowing down any time soon.

Check out Weichman's typical day of eating to see what it takes to stay in tip-top shape.

Weichman's menu

Meal 1:

1 cup white rice

1 cup egg whites

1 whole egg

1 cup blueberries

Meal 2:

5 oz chicken

6 oz white potatoes

6 Brussels sprouts

Meal 3:

6 oz turkey muffins

6 oz sweet potato slices

1 cup green beans

Meal 4:

5 oz chicken

6 oz sweet potato slices

6 Brussels sprouts

Meal 5:

1 cup egg whites

½ cup steel-cut oats

Meal 6:

2 scoops casein protein powder

Snacks:

Homemade protein cookies and protein bars

Cheat meal: