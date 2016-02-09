Workouts

10 Calorie Burning Moves to Reboot Your Routine

Try this high-power boot camp workout to boost calorie burn and sculpt your arms, abs, butt, and thighs in just a few weeks.

India Paulino Demonstrates the Workout

Is your training in need of an upgrade? Plug this supercharged program into your schedule for serious results. The plan is designed by Shannon Dey, founder of Bombshell Fitness, who’s helped thousands of women worldwide achieve amazing fitness goals. The beauty of this boot camp is its low-tech simplicity: All you need is a pair of light (3–5 lb) and medium (8–10 lb) dumbbells, and you’re good to go. Although the focus is split between upper- and lower-body days, multi-muscle and plyometric moves help to keep your heart rate elevated, boosting your metabolism and blasting fat while sculpting muscle. IFBB bikini pro and Bombshell athlete India Paulino demonstrates how to put it all together.

The Basics

India Paulino
DAYS 1 & 4: LOWER-BODY MOVES

India Paulino

BOMBSHELL POP TOPPERS 

Works: Glutes, Legs

Stand about two feet to the left side of a weight bench, left foot on the floor and right foot on top of bench. Come into a squat, bending both knees about 90°; keep left knee aligned over left ankle and hands together in front of chest.Push explosively off left foot and hop across the bench, pausing for one count at the top with feet together. Come into a squat on right side, with right foot on floor and left foot on bench, right knee bent about 90° and aligned over right ankle. Repeat. Do 10 alternating reps per side.

Tip: Start with a low bench or box; as you progress, raise the height.

DAYS 1 & 4: LOWER-BODY MOVES

REVERSE LUNGE AND KICK 

Works: Core, Glutes, Legs

Stand tall with feet hip-distance apart, hands lightly clasped in front of chest. Step right foot back into a deep reverse lunge, bending left knee 90° and keeping right leg straight (A).As you stand up, kick right leg forward to about hip height, keeping foot flexed, knee straight, and abs engaged (B). Do 10 alternating reps per side.

Tip: For a bigger challenge, hold dumbbells at side.

DAYS 1 & 4: LOWER-BODY MOVES

India Paulino

ALIEN SQUAT 

Works: Core, Glutes, Legs

Stand with legs wider than shoulder-distance apart, toes turned out slightly, with hands clasped together in front of chest. Squat down, bending knees 90°, keeping knees aligned over ankles (A).Jump slightly off the floor without straightening your knees, staying as low as possible (B). Do 20 reps, remaining in a low squat.On the final rep, hold squat for 30 seconds. Tip: To increase the intensity, hold a single weight near chest.

DAYS 1 & 4: LOWER-BODY MOVES

India Paulino

CLOSE-STANCE SQUAT JUMP 

Works: Core, Glutes, Legs

Stand tall with feet together, hands clasped in front of chest, and elbows close to body. Squat down, bending both knees about 90°; keep weight over heels and knees over ankles (A).Jump up explosively from the squat, pushing through heels to power the movement (B). Land back in squat. Do 15 reps.

DAYS 1 & 4: LOWER-BODY MOVES

India Paulino

SINGLE-LEG SQUAT 

Works: Glutes, Legs

Stand to the left side of a machine or other sturdy object. Straighten left leg and extend it in front of you at about hip height, flexing left foot (A).Drop hips down and back to move into a low squat, bending right knee about 90° while keeping left leg extended in front of you (B). Keep right knee directly over right ankle. Do 10 reps; switch sides and repeat.

Tip: Control the downward motion; try not to bounce into the squat.

DAYS 2 & 5: UPPER-BODY MOVES

India Paulino

SUMO SQUAT AND ROW 

Works: Shoulders, Back, Core, Glutes, LegsStand tall with feet wider than shoulder-distance apart, toes angled out slightly. Place one dumbbell on the floor between legs. Squat down, keeping chest high and shoulders back, and pick up dumbbell with right hand, right arm extended (A).Stand up, rowing dumbbell toward right side; keep right elbow close to body (B). Squat down again, placing dumbbell back on floor. Repeat, this time picking the weight up with the left hand. Do 10 reps per side, alternating arms.  

DAYS 2 & 5: UPPER-BODY MOVES

India Paulino

CRABBY, PUSHY MOUNTAIN MAN 

Works: Shoulders, Chest, Core, Glutes, Legs

Sit on floor with feet in front of you, hands at sides, fingers pointed toward feet. Lift hips, coming into a tabletop position, with hands below shoulders and heels below knees (A). Use hands and feet to “walk” backward about 30 steps.Immediately flip over to a facedown position, keeping palms on the floor on either side of your chest, arms straight, and legs extended behind you. Lower into a triceps pushup, keeping elbows close to sides (B). Straighten and repeat for 10 reps. After the last pushup, raise hips slightly and bring right foot toward chest, keeping left leg extended. Then switch legs and bring right foot to chest while extending left leg back. Continue, quickly switching legs for a total of 50 reps (C).

DAYS 2 & 5: UPPER-BODY MOVES

India Paulino

PIRATE PULLS 

Works: Shoulders, Chest, Core

Place a set of dumbbells on the floor and get into a full pushup position, grasping a weight with each hand, keeping feet wide apart for balance (A).Keeping both arms straight, lift dumbbell out to side and above left shoulder (B). Lower back to start position and repeat with right arm. Do 10 reps per side, alternating arms.

Tip: As you progress, bring your feet closer together to increase difficulty.

DAYS 2 & 5: UPPER-BODY MOVES

India Paulino

BOMBSHELL GETUP  

Works: Arms, Shoulders, Chest, Core, Legs

Stand with feet hip-distance apart, right arm extended over head, holding a dumbbell in right hand, palm facing forward (A).Step back diagonally with your right foot (B), coming into a kneeling position and keeping right arm extended above head. Step back to starting position. Do 6–10 reps per side.

Tip: Make it harder: Sit all the way down, then stand without using hands to help.

DAYS 2 & 5: UPPER-BODY MOVES

India Paulino

GRASSHOPPER PUSHUP  

Works: Shoulders, Chest, Core, Glutes, Legs

Begin in a full pushup position, palms on floor below shoulders and legs extended behind you, abs tight, forming a straight line from head to heels (A).Jump feet forward to straddle your hands, with knees bent and hips down (B). Jump feet back and perform a pushup. That’s one rep. Do 10 reps total. 

Tip: Keep your head up as you jump feet forward and push your hips back.

