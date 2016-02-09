10 Calorie Burning Moves to Reboot Your Routine

CRABBY, PUSHY MOUNTAIN MAN
Works: Shoulders, Chest, Core, Glutes, Legs
Sit on floor with feet in front of you, hands at sides, fingers pointed toward feet. Lift hips, coming into a tabletop position, with hands below shoulders and heels below knees (A). Use hands and feet to “walk” backward about 30 steps.Immediately flip over to a facedown position, keeping palms on the floor on either side of your chest, arms straight, and legs extended behind you. Lower into a triceps pushup, keeping elbows close to sides (B). Straighten and repeat for 10 reps. After the last pushup, raise hips slightly and bring right foot toward chest, keeping left leg extended. Then switch legs and bring right foot to chest while extending left leg back. Continue, quickly switching legs for a total of 50 reps (C).