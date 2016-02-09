10 Calorie Burning Moves to Reboot Your Routine

BOMBSHELL POP TOPPERS

Works: Glutes, Legs

Stand about two feet to the left side of a weight bench, left foot on the floor and right foot on top of bench. Come into a squat, bending both knees about 90°; keep left knee aligned over left ankle and hands together in front of chest.Push explosively off left foot and hop across the bench, pausing for one count at the top with feet together. Come into a squat on right side, with right foot on floor and left foot on bench, right knee bent about 90° and aligned over right ankle. Repeat. Do 10 alternating reps per side.

Tip: Start with a low bench or box; as you progress, raise the height.

