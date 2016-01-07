How to Avoid Being "Skinny-Fat"

Skinny isn't necessarily sexy. The phenomenon known as “skinny-fat” (a svelte appearance that camouflages an otherwise unhealthy physique) can affect many women who equate thinness with beauty. Fitness model Jenna Renee Webb confesses that before she started training a few years ago, she was slim on the outside, but not in great shape underneath. “I went from having absolutely no definition to transforming my body with regular strength workouts,” she says. Today, Webb hits the gym five days a week doing a combination of strength, HIIT workouts, and circuit training. Check out her favorite leg day routine for building muscle and boosting metabolism, along with her top tips for losing fat and staying healthy.

Leg Day Workout