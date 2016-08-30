IFBB Pros Share Their Calorie-Killing Workouts

Learn how to get the most out of your gym time with two sizzling metabolic workouts from IFBB Bikini Pros.

“I use my glute workout as a high-intensity interval training circuit, which keeps my heart rate up and burns the most amount of calories in the least amount of time. Go all out for each exercise, then take one minute to recover between each move. Since there’s no equipment required, you can do it anywhere!”

Glute HIIT Routine

1. Box Jump (3 x 30 REPS)

>Focus more on high-intensity cardio burn and less on height. Drop into a low squat each time you land on the step; use two to three risers on each side.

2. Split Squat Jump (3 x 20 REPS)

>Turn your step the long way and stand at the middle; jump down to straddle the step, landing in a squat. Do a double pulse at the bottom of the squat and jump back up to starting position.

3. Lateral Squat Shuffle (3 x 20 REPS PER SIDE)

>Stand to the side of the step with right foot on top of it. Jump to the right, landing with left foot on the step and right foot on the floor. Continue jumping back and forth.

4. Skater (3 X 20 REPS PER SIDE)

5. Frog Jump (3 X 20 REPS)

