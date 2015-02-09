Healthy Recipes

5 Detox Drinks to Add to Your Diet

Enhance your routine with an extra punch of nutrition.

Detox Your Diet

Smoothies
Detox, the word gets tossed around the weight room like a dumbbell. There have been detox juices and smoothie plans out there, but why put your body through one of the many three-day cleanses? The hunger pangs can spearhead to overeating and set you up for failure. They can also bring unstable blood sugar levels, lightheadedness, and headaches.

Whatever your fitness goals might be, you'll always be one step ahead if you have a healthy, balanced diet. Yet, incorporating a "detox drink" into your diet can provide that extra punch of nutrition each day. Whether the drink is packed with fruits and vegetables or protein, it can help you get that much closer to achieving your fitness goals.

1) Energy: Cocoa Chia Smoothie

By two in the afternoon, you’re ready to call it a day. Don’t throw in the towel just yet; what you really need is an afternoon “pick me up.” A cocoa chia smoothie is the way to go. This smoothie is an energy powerhouse that can get your workout ready. Chia seeds provide an array of health benefits, but for our purpose — energy. When dropped into a liquid, the seeds double in size and shape into a gel-like substance. The new formation of the seeds delays the change from carbohydrates to sugar, allowing you to have more energy for longer. And if your muscles are inflamed post-workout, the omega-3 fatty acid content can help reduce the inflammation. Also, if your looking to drop a few pounds, two tablespoons of chia seeds has twice the amount of fiber compared to a cup of oatmeal.

With cocoa powder, you’ll see more muscle pumps. It’s a nitric oxide booster that can improve muscle recovery and growth. A study published by the European Journal of Nutrition had a group of men consume dark chocolate pre-workout. The results: blood glucose levels were improved, insulin levels increased, and there were less oxidative stresses present. Enhanced blood glucose levels can give you more energy during an intense workout, and higher insulin levels can stimulate muscle growth. Experiencing less oxidative stress can expedite muscle recovery.

What You'll Need

  • 1 cup non-fat milk
  • ​1 scoop whey protein powder
  •  2 tbs chia seeds
  • ¼ cup cocoa powder
  • 1 small banana

​Totals: 332 calories, 4.5g fat, 31.5g carbs, 36g protein

2) Recovery: Pineapple-Pom Juice

Make sure you rest enough between workout routines -- your muscles will let you know when you don't. They’ll be sore, swollen, and aching. Before hitting any more workouts for the week, you need to recover, and a pineapple-pom drink will help alleviate the inflammation. Pineapple contains bromelain — an anti-inflammatory property. A study completed by Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise indicated that consuming foods containing bromelain can reduce muscular strength losses after intense workouts. Surprisingly enough, ginger is not just for your stomach but also muscles; it has been seen to help reduce muscle soreness.

What You'll Need

  • 1 cup pineapple
  • ​½ cup pomegranate juice
  • ½ tsp ground ginger

Totals: 152 calories, 37g carbs

3) Pre-Workout: Beetroot Juice

If you’re up on supps, consider reaping more natural benefits from food. Beets are rich in nitrates, which can lower blood pressure, decrease the use of oxygen during exercise, and improve overall workout performance. The American Journal of Physiological Society completed a study where nine healthy individuals drank beetroot juice for six days. After ingesting the drink, they all had to complete moderate to intense workouts. It was seen that their workout tolerance was enhanced when the workout routines became more intense.

What You'll Need

  • ½ cup beets
  • ​1 cup strawberries
  • ½ peeled navel orange
  • ½ cup spinach

Totals: 118 calories, 26g carbs

4) Weight Loss: Green Tea Juice

If cutting season is upon you, try incorporating green tea into your diet. At only 97 calories and 20 grams of carbs, this recipe won’t destroy your macros. Green tea can help facilitate weight loss — that's if it is included into your daily diet regime. Green tea contains catechins. A catechin is an antioxidant and the strongest one is epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), yet not all green teas have the same amount and there is a significantly lesser amount if the tea is decaffeinated. UCLA’s Center for Human Nutrition compared the catechins and caffeine content of the most popular green tea bags. The two that contained the most were Celestial Seasonings Authentic Green Tea and Lipton Pure Green Tea.

Tip: adding agave syrup can help sweeten this drink without sabotaging the sugar content.

What You'll Need

  • 1 cup green tea
  • ​½ cup spinach
  • 1 cup frozen mixed berries
  • ½ tsp agave syrup

Totals: 97 calories, 20g carbs

5) Post-Workout: Peanut Butter Almond Smoothie

The No. 1 rule post-workout is to consume protein. To see more muscle, your hard-working muscles need to be refueled. Typical whey protein powders contain branched chain amino acids (BCAAs), and an influential one is leucine, which triggers muscle protein synthesis. To up the protein, simply add peanut butter and non-fat Greek yogurt. Also, pairing a protein with a carb will help replenish your glycogen stores.

What You'll Need

  • 1 scoop whey protein powder
  • ​½ cup blueberry non-fat Greek yogurt
  • 1 small banana
  • 1 tbsp peanut butter
  • ½ cup unsweetened almond milk

Totals: 415 calories, 14g fat, 29g carbs, 44g protein

