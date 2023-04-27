When that mid-afternoon hunger strikes, it can be tempting to reach for unhealthy snacks, but you can add healthy low-calorie snacks into your diet without too much hassle. No, really.

These low-calorie snack options will not only satisfy your cravings but also give you a boost of energy. Mindless snacking can quickly add up, so keeping your snacks around 100 to 200 calories is important. Plus, choosing healthy snacks like these ones from Muscle and Fitness can provide you with essential micronutrients, fiber, and protein.

