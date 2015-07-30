6 Muscle-Minded Summer Grilling Recipes

Travis Rathbone

Serves 4

Ingredients

1 ½ lbs medium wild shrimp (peeled and deveined)

10-inch steel or wooden skewers

Zest and juice of 1 orange

Zest of 1 lemon

2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt

Pepper

Directions

Place 6 shrimp on each 10-inch skewer. If using wooden skewers, soak in cold water for at least 1 hour before grilling to prevent burning. Combine orange zest and juice, lemon zest, ginger, and olive oil in a small mixing bowl. Use a brush to evenly coat one side of each skewer. It’s ideal to do this right before you grill the shrimp. If left for too long, the citrus will begin to cook the shrimp. Lay the shrimp on a hot grill, glazed-side down. Cook for 2 minutes, glaze the opposite side, flip, then grill for 2 more minutes.

Calories: 189 | Protein: 36g | Carbs: 4g | Fat: 1g

Chef's tip:

The citrus glaze in this recipe also works well for grilled vegetables like zucchini, squash, Japanese eggplant, and asparagus. Coat evenly, and grill them for just a few minutes per side.