6 Muscle-Minded Summer Grilling Recipes

These recipes will let you enjoy one of man’s favorite pastimes while keeping your muscle-building goals on track.

1. Citrus Grilled Shrimp

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ lbs medium wild shrimp (peeled and deveined)
  • 10-inch steel or wooden skewers
  • Zest and juice of 1 orange
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 2 tbsp fresh ginger, grated
  • Drizzle of olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper

Directions

  1. Place 6 shrimp on each 10-inch skewer. If using wooden skewers, soak in cold water for at least 1 hour before grilling to prevent burning.
  2. Combine orange zest and juice, lemon zest, ginger, and olive oil in a small mixing bowl. Use a brush to evenly coat one side of each skewer. It’s ideal to do this right before you grill the shrimp. If left for too long, the citrus will begin to cook the shrimp.
  3. Lay the shrimp on a hot grill, glazed-side down. Cook for 2 minutes, glaze the opposite side, flip, then grill for 2 more minutes.

Calories: 189 |  Protein: 36g  |  Carbs: 4g  |  Fat: 1g

Chef's tip:

The citrus glaze in this recipe also works well for grilled vegetables like zucchini, squash, Japanese eggplant, and asparagus. Coat evenly, and grill them for just a few minutes per side.

2. Grilled Flank Steak Salad

Serves 2

Ingredients

  • 8 oz organic flank steak
  • Balsamic vinegar
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups organic mixed greens
  • 1 organic yellow pepper, thinly sliced
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, washed, halved
  • ½ avocado, diced small
  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinaigrette

Directions

  1. Place the steak and balsamic vinegar (enough to generously coat the steak) in a resealable bag and marinate in the fridge for 30 minutes before cooking.
  2. Remove the steak from the fridge and season with salt and pepper on both sides. Sear the steak on a hot grill pan for 4 minutes each side for medium. Allow the steak to rest for 3-4 minutes to let the juices redistribute back into the meat before slicing.
  3. Place greens, yellow pepper, and cherry tomatoes in a large salad bowl and toss. Top with avocado, slices of steak, and balsamic vinaigrette, then serve.

Calories: 574  |  Protein: 39g  |  Carbs: 41g  |  Fat: 29g

Chef's tip:

Cooking steak to medium rare doesn’t just taste better but better preserves the quality of its protein, aminos, and other nutrients.

3. Grilled Chicken Succotash

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 3 (8 oz) organic chicken breasts with skin, (skin can be removed after cooking)
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Cooking spray made from canola or grapeseed oil
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 yellow bell pepper, diced
  • ½ red onion, diced
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 fresh corn on the cob, kernels removed or 1 bag frozen corn
  • ½ pint cherry tomatoes
  • 1 tsp chili flakes
  • 2 cups lima beans
  • 1 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 lemon

Directions

  1. Preheat grill to high heat.
  2. Season chicken breasts with salt and pepper on both sides. Spray grill liberally with oil spray and sear the chicken skin-side down for 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown. Flip and sear for an additional minute, then move the chicken to a lower-temperature area of your grill (or finish it in a foiled tray in a conventional oven).
  3. Once cooked, let rest for 2 minutes before cutting. This will redistribute the juices back into the meat.
  4. While the chicken is cooking, heat a large sauté pan to medium-high heat for 1 minute. Add 2 tbsp of olive oil then add in the peppers and onions and cook for about a minute, stirring. Stir in chicken broth, garlic, corn, tomatoes, and chili flakes and sauté together for 4-5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, then add in the lima beans and sauté with the other ingredients for 2 more minutes.
  5. Taste and season with additional salt and pepper. Add chopped cilantro to finish as well as a squeeze of lemon juice.

Calories: 586  |  Protein: 60g  |  Carbs: 37g  |  Fat: 22g

Chef's tip:

Keeping the skin on the chicken breast while grilling will protect the flesh from charring and becoming tough.

4. Ahi Tuna Burger

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 lb sushi-grade ahi tuna
  • 2 tbsp low-sodium tamari (or soy sauce)
  • 1 ½ tbsp olive oil
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • ½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 2 tsp ground ginger
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • ½ tsp wasabi paste
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ½ tsp pepper
  • 4 whole-wheat rolls

For garnish:

  • Sprouts
  • Avocado
  • Lettuce

Directions

  1. Chop the tuna into chunks and add to a food processor. Pulse a few times to break down tuna.
  2. In a large mixing bowl add tamari, olive oil, lime juice and zest, cilantro, ginger, Dijon mustard, wasabi paste, salt, and pepper. Mix and add to tuna. Blend until well-combined, about 1 minute until it has a consistency similar to ground beef.
  3. Form evenly into 4 patties.
  4. Preheat large sauté grill pan on medium heat for 1 minute. Sear for 2 minutes on each side for rare burgers or longer for more well done.
  5. Serve with fresh sprouts, avocado, and lettuce on a toasted whole wheat bun.

Calories: 465  |  Protein: 39g  |  Carbs: 25g  |  Fat: 24g

5. Summer Potato Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 1 lb mini potatoes
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 oz baby summer squash, green and yellow
  • 4 radishes, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp chives, chopped
  • 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
  • 1 tbsp chives
  • Juice of ½ lemon
  • ½ cup olive oil

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 385°F.
  2. Cut the potatoes in half. In a large mixing bowl, toss potatoes and garlic together with 1 tbsp olive oil and salt and pepper.
  3. Lay the potatoes only in a single layer on foiled oven tray. Bake in oven for 30 minutes, or until tender.
  4. After 15 minutes, add the baby squash, radishes, and 2 tbsp chives to potatoes in the oven. Cook until tender but not mushy. Remove tray from oven and let sit for a few minutes.
  5. Make the dressing by combining Dijon mustard, 1 tbsp chives, lemon juice in a food processor and slowly add the ½ cup of olive oil. If you don’t feel like breaking out the food processor, you can put every­thing in a small container with a lid and give it a good shake to emulsify.
  6. Put cooled mixture in a bowl and lightly coat with dressing; use only about half of the dressing, saving the rest for other salads you might have during the week.

Calories: 359  |  Protein: 3g  |  Carbs: 26g  |  Fat: 29g

6. Slammin' Summer Salmon

Serves 4

Ingredients

  • 2 lbs wild Pacific salmon
  • 2 cups freshly squeezed orange juice
  • ½ cup low-sodium tamari (or soy sauce)
  • 2 tbsp fresh ginger, chopped
  • 2 blood oranges, cut into segments
  • 1 navel orange, cut into segments
  • 1 cup red pepper, julienned (matchstick-size strips)
  • 1 cup red onion, thinly sliced
  • 2 tbsp fresh cilantro, chopped
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame oil

Directions

  1. Mix OJ, tamari, and ginger in mixing bowl and marinade salmon for up to 2 hours in the fridge. Remove 30 minutes before cooking to allow it to return to room temperature.
  2. Using a small, sharp knife, cut the peel and the white pith away from the orange. Hold the oranges over a bowl and cut in between the membranes to release the orange segments into the bowl. Once all the segments are released, squeeze remaining juice from the oranges over the segments.
  3. In separate medium mixing bowl, combine the red pepper, onion, cilantro, sesame oil, and pinch of salt together. Add the orange segments. This should be prepared 1 hour before you cook the salmon.
  4. Preheat oven to 400°. Lay the marinated salmon on a foiled oven tray and roast in oven for about 20 minutes or until opaque in color and firm to the touch.
  5. To serve, layer orange-pepper mixture over salmon.

Calories: 581  |  Protein: 66g  |  Carbs: 36g  |  Fat: 19g

