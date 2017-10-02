Asian Glazed Pork Chop with Bok Choy

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400°.

2. In a small bowl, mix together five-spice, agave, and sesame oil. Brush pork chops with glaze. Preheat large skillet on medium heat for 1 minute. Drizzle grapeseed oil in pan, and sear chops for up to 1 minute each side, or until golden. NOTE: the meat will caramelize faster due to the agave, so don’t walk away while searing.

3. Once chops are nicely browned, remove to a foiled oven tray. Pour some chicken broth around chops on roasting tray. Adding liquid to tray will help add moisture to meat. The liquid will evaporate while roasting.

4. Place chops in oven for 10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 150°.

5. Preheat a large wok or sauté pan on medium-high heat for 1 minute. Add water to coat the pan, and add bell peppers. Toss for 1 minute. After bell peppers have softened slightly, add remaining ingredients and stir. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring.