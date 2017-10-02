Healthy Recipes
Asian Glazed Pork Chop With Bok Choy
Take it from us: Pork chops don't need to be bland.
Pork chops often have a reputation of being dry and tough, but not this recipe: Thanks to Chinese five-spice, agave, and sesame oil, you can give your chop a robust, zesty flavor. Plus, fresh vegetables make for the perfect side.
Asian Glazed Pork Chop With Bok Choy Servings: 2
You'll need
- 1 tsp Chinese five-spice powder
- Drizzle of agave or honey
- 1/4 tsp sesame oil
- 2 8-oz pork chops, on the bone
- 1 tbsp grapeseed oil
- Chicken broth or water
- 1/2 cup red bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup green bell pepper, thinly sliced
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 cup asparagus tips
- 2 cups baby bok choy, sliced, rinsed in cold water, and drained
- 1/2 cup snow peas
- 1 tbsp fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- Pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup green onion (scallion), sliced for garnish
Chef's tips: In true stir-fry style, you just want to cook the vegetables quickly so they're crisp and vibrant-looking, stopping short of cooking out the nutrients.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°.
2. In a small bowl, mix together five-spice, agave, and sesame oil. Brush pork chops with glaze. Preheat large skillet on medium heat for 1 minute. Drizzle grapeseed oil in pan, and sear chops for up to 1 minute each side, or until golden. NOTE: the meat will caramelize faster due to the agave, so don’t walk away while searing.
3. Once chops are nicely browned, remove to a foiled oven tray. Pour some chicken broth around chops on roasting tray. Adding liquid to tray will help add moisture to meat. The liquid will evaporate while roasting.
4. Place chops in oven for 10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 150°.
5. Preheat a large wok or sauté pan on medium-high heat for 1 minute. Add water to coat the pan, and add bell peppers. Toss for 1 minute. After bell peppers have softened slightly, add remaining ingredients and stir. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring.