Healthy Food Focus: Dill With It

More than leftover bathwater of pickled cucumbers, electrolyte-heavy pickle juice is known to ease hangover symptoms, heartburn, and muscle cramps.

Pickle Meat Loaf Servings: 2

You'll need 1 lb ground sirloin

1 cup instant oats

1 egg

1⁄4 cup pickle juice

1⁄4 cup chopped dill pickles

2 tbsp dried onions

“The primary nutritional benefits of pickle juice—sodium and water—help in fluid replacement for any athlete,” says Lori Zanini, R.D., C.D.E., spokesperson for the Academy of Nutrition & Dietetics.

A 2010 study published by Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise found that store-bought pickle juice helped quickly stop muscle cramps in dehydrated cyclists. Subjects were electrically induced to get cramps, and those given 2.5 oz of the juice stopped seizing after 85 seconds, while water drinkers continued to cramp. The study showed that pickle juice relieved cramping 37% faster than drinking water, and 45% faster than drinking no liquid at all.

Did you know: Pickle juice may be considered a superfood for its health benefits, but it lacks fat, carbohydrates, protein, and potassium, so it’s not nutrient-dense enough to serve as

a stand-alone snack.