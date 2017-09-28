What it lacks in fat—just 3g in each 3-oz serving—pork tenderloin makes up for with a bounty of muscle-sculpting protein.
Mediterranean Pork Stir-fry Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 45
Prep time: 15 | Cook time: 45
You'll need
- 1 cup farro
- 2 Tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 Tbsp balsamic vinegar
- 2 tsp fresh thyme
- 2 tsp Dijon mustard
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1/4 tsp red chili flakes
- 2 tsp canola oil
- 1 lb. pork tenderloin, thinly sliced
- 1/2 lb. green beans, ends trimmed
- 2 cups halved grape tomatoes
- 1/3 cup pitted, sliced kalamata olives
- 2 Tbsp capers, drained
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1/2 cup chopped parsley
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
Directions
1. Bring farro and 3 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain farro.
2. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, thyme, mustard, pepper, and chili flakes.
3. Heat a wok or a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add canola oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add pork, and stir-fry 4 minutes. Remove pork from pan; set aside. Add green beans to pan, and stir-fry until slightly tender, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, olives, capers, and garlic, and stir-fry 1 minute. Add pork, and stir to combine.
4. Serve pork mixture over farro, and top with parsley and walnuts.