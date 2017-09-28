Mediterranean Pork Stir-fry

Directions

1. Bring farro and 3 cups water to a boil in a medium saucepan. Reduce heat to a simmer, cover, and cook until tender, about 30 minutes. Drain farro.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together olive oil, vinegar, thyme, mustard, pepper, and chili flakes.

3. Heat a wok or a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add canola oil, and swirl to coat pan. Add pork, and stir-fry 4 minutes. Remove pork from pan; set aside. Add green beans to pan, and stir-fry until slightly tender, about 2 minutes. Add tomatoes, olives, capers, and garlic, and stir-fry 1 minute. Add pork, and stir to combine.

4. Serve pork mixture over farro, and top with parsley and walnuts.