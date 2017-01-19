Healthy Recipes
Recipe of the Month: Protein-Packed, Honey-Ginger Venison
Your hunt for a seasonal dish that’s high in protein and fiber and low in fat is over.
GOIN’ WILD
Honey-Ginger Venison and Roots Foil Wrap Servings: 4
You'll need
- 1 cup parsnips, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup beets, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup turnips, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup sweet potatoes, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 cup brussels sprouts, cut in half
- 2 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 3 tbsp honey
- 2 tbsp coconut oil
- 2 1-inch cubes fresh ginger
- Black pepper and sea salt to taste
- 2 8 oz venison tenderloins
Wild game meat, like venison, which is low in fat, is an excellent source of iron, riboflavin (energy production), and niacin (toxin removal).
ABOUT THE CHEF
IFBB Pro League bodybuilder Carlo Filippone is the CEO of Elite Lifestyle Cuisine. elitelifestylecuisine.com.
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut four pieces of aluminum foil into 12-inch sections.
2. Place all ingredients except the venison in a mixing bowl and mix well. Place both tenderloins on a separate sheet of aluminum foil and add equal amounts of mixture over them.
3. Put the remaining two pieces of foil over the ingredients and tenderloins, and fold all the edges tightly to seal the ingredients in the foil wrap.
4. Poke a small hole in the top of each foil packet. Place the foil wrap on a baking sheet and bake in the oven for 25–30 minutes.
5. Remove from the foil and place the venison on a dish and top with root vegetables.
