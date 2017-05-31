Sun-Dried Tomato & Prosciutto Pesto Flatbread

Directions

1. For the pesto:

2. Place kale, almonds, garlic, and sea salt into a food processor or blender and pulse to combine until the ingredients are somewhat mealy.

3. Gradually add olive oil in a steady stream until the mixture is finely chopped yet still has texture, about 1 minute. Pulse in lemon juice and adjust the seasoning to taste. Put aside 3⁄4 cup to use. Store any extra pesto in an airtight container in the fridge for up to a week.

4. For the pizza:

5. Preheat oven to 400°F.

6. Transfer dough to a large sheet tray and brush crust with olive oil and a sprinkle of sea salt. Place in the oven and pre-bake for about 8 minutes.

7. Spread 3⁄4 cup kale pesto on top of crust. Add prosciutto slices, Roma tomatoes, and arugula, and top with mozzarella cheese. Place back in the oven on the middle rack and bake for 10 to 12 minutes.