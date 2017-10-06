6 Nutrient-packed Noodles to Build Into Your Diet

Westend61 / Getty

Noodles are often cast as the perfect struggle food for college students who have run out of cash on their lunch card. From the fitness community, they are frowned upon for packing on too many unwanted carbs, but in reality that’s not always true. If you pick the correct type of noodle and blend it with other healthy ingredients you have a match made in heaven.

Click through to learn more about which noodles you should be picking up on your next trip to the supermarket.