6 Nutrient-packed Noodles to Build Into Your Diet

The Washington Post / Contributor / Getty
The rice noodle has become more popular courtesy of Thai favorites like pad Thai. Unlike Italian noodles, these "rice sticks," as they're commonly translated, need to be soaked in hot water until they're transformed into the pliable strands, which are then added to soups, salads, and stir-fry dishes.
Nutritional bonus: They're naturally wheat- and gluten-free, and lower in calories than traditional Italian pastas.
Best with: These silky noodles easily absorb the flavors of their accompanying ingredients, so pair them with your favorite assertive, Asian-inspired sauce.
Recommended product: Thai Kitchen Thin Rice Noodles