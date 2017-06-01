Should I Have Food or Drink In the Middle of My Workout?

Is there any benefit to intra-workout nutrition?

—Phil T, Athens, GA

It depends on how long you’re working out and what your goals are. Guys who train for more than 60 to 90 minutes and are trying to gain muscle mass should ingest quick-digesting carbohydrates and protein. The foods should be low in fiber, as the goal is to get a quick energy boost. Start with 30 grams of carbs and 15 to 20 grams of protein per hour. Liquid sources tend to digest easier and faster than food sources, so sports drinks or combination protein and carb shakes are good options.