How to Combine Strength and Conditioning Into One Workout

Is there a way to combine my strength training and conditioning work into one workout?

—Max T., Jackson, MS

There are a few ways you can do this. First, implement circuits by doing traditional resistance exercises back-to-back-to-back, with minimal rest between sets.

You can also work in strongman-style exercises like farmer’s walks for time or distance, tire flips, and heavy prowler pushes.

Lastly, simply cut the rest time on your regular training. It works. You’ll increase work capacity and shed fat.

