Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice will take on a different role this Sunday at Super Bowl LIX. A torn LCL has sidelined the second-year player who played a pivotal part in last season’s Super Bowl victory. While it would undoubtedly be more satisfying to take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles as the Chiefs go for a third consecutive title, Rice remains committed to supporting his teammates as his knee strengthens through a rigorous rehabilitation process.

“I’m going to practice and be as anxious as those guys to play on Sunday,” Rice shared. “I want to be around the preparation because I know what it takes, and I’m eager to soak it all in.”

There is a silver lining to Rice’s situation; Chiefs Head Coach Andy Reid recently told reporters that Rice’s progress is “a good sign for next year.” Rice confirms his coach’s sentiment: “The knee is doing great,” he explained. “I’ve focused on mobility and balancing, incorporating kettlebells and lighter weights for squats. I didn’t even realize that I was enhancing my range of motion.”

Rice’s rapid recovery had sparked internet rumors about his potential to return for this postseason. However, he has made it clear that next season is his target date to return to action. A key component of his rehabilitation has been blood flow restriction (BFR) training—an approach that restricts blood flow to muscle groups during exercise. Rice refers to it as “the ultimate burn,” enabling him to push his limits in the weight room while continuing to strengthen his knee. “It’s a great tool, but it really hurts,” he admitted. “Still, I love BFR by the time I get done.”

While he won’t be on the field, Rice instead embraces a supportive role to his title-bound teammates.

“The main goal is to win the Super Bowl,” he stated emphatically. “My brothers on the field are getting the chance to play the game they love, a game they’ve worked their whole lives to reach. I’m just excited for Sunday, and I need my boys to dominate out there. I can’t wait to cheer them on as they strive for that ring!”

For Rashee Rice, It’s Total Team Spirit While Fighting Through Adversity

Rashee Rice already has a Super Bowl ring. As a rookie last. year, Rice caught six passes on the game’s biggest stage in the Chiefs hard-fought 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers.

At the start of this season, the second-round draft pick out of SMU appeared to have been establishing himself as one of the top wideouts in the NFL. In the Chiefs’ first three games, Rice quickly had 24 receptions, including a career-high 12 in a Week 3 win over the Atlanta Falcons. However, the following week, Rice’s season came to an abrupt and painful end. After a Patrick Mahomes interception, the two collided while trying to make a tackle against LA Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton, with the quarterback rolling over Rice’s leg.

Initially, Rice didn’t think the injury was too serious. “I didn’t realize how bad it was until the MRI,” he explained. “I always see myself as tough—just as tough as any wide receiver can be. When it happened, I figured I was just banged up and would sit out for a play or two. But the pain hit me when I started walking. I thought I could shake it off, but this time, I couldn’t get back out there.”

As he recovered, Rice found himself looking at the statistics of other receivers like Ja’Marr Chase (Cincinnati Bengals) and Nico Collins (Houston Texans) and briefly thought about what could have been before focusing entirely on rehabbing his knee. “I admit, I compared myself to them sometimes, but ultimately, all I wanted to do was play football. I didn’t dwell on the injury; I focused on getting better.”

The recovery process was aided by the support of teammates, with figures like Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and George Karlaftis offering encouraging words throughout his time on the sidelines.

“I have guys around me who constantly remind me that I’m a great player, even if I’m not on the field right now,” he reflected. “The relationships I have with them say a lot about our character on and off the field, and I know I’m doing my job.”

Rashee Rice is Motivated by Fans and Rehabbing for a Return

Despite the setback of an LCL tear, Rice’s resilience and determination to contribute to his team’s success remain unwavering all season.

Getting back on the field is a priority for Rashee Rice, not only to contribute to the Chiefs potential fourth straight title, depending on Sunday’s outcome, but also to show his young fans who still proudly wear his No. 4 jersey on gamedays. This admiration from fans resonates deeply with him.

“Just a day before a recent game, I had a kid whose father tagged me on Twitter,” he recalls. “His entire room was decorated with pictures of me—some pictures I don’t even have in my own house. That was really cool to see—It reminded me of who I am and why I love football so much.”

To return to the field, Rice has committed to an intense rehabilitation program, with team trainers incorporating BFR training into his workouts to prepare for the 2025 season. This method involves tightly wrapping his limbs with either tight bands or more preferably, specialized cuffs, to reduce blood supply while lifting light weights, allowing him to build muscle effectively. He incorporates into leg day workouts, using it for moves such as squats and Bulgarian split squats to help strengthen and stabilize the muscles.

“I’m doing a lot more reps and getting the same amount of work that I would be getting if I was basically lifting heavy, heavy weight,” he says. “But instead it’s basically just getting a burn and building that muscle.”

Rice admits he has a love-hate relationship with BFR training. “It’s tough during rehab,” he said, but admits it works for both athletic and aesthetic enhancement, especially when it’s arms days. “I can’t be looking small,” he says, laughing. “I’ve got to keep my whole body right.”

Peak Performance with Nutrition and Training

At just 24 years old, Rashee Rice has demonstrated that he possesses the proper training protocols to help expedite his return to the field. However, in the kitchen, Rice admits that his diet is improving but still a work in progress, making him an easy target for ribbing from his teammates. “Most of the guys always talk about me, especially about my love for cheeseburgers,” Rice laughs. “They tease me because I just can’t resist them.”

Despite the occasional cheeseburger cheat meal, Rice tries to keep his diet clean throughout the day. Following each intense workout and rehab session, he prepares his signature smoothie—a carefully curated blend that includes:

1 scoop Naked chocolate whey protein

1 scoop Momentous creatine

1 scoop Momentous collagen

8 oz Fairlife chocolate milk

1 tbsp Peanut butter

1 Banana

“I take a lot of creatine in my shake to help build muscle after I finish working out,” he explains.

He has also been adding other supplements, such as fish oil, vitamin C, and vitamin D, to his daily intake. “I make sure to eat fruits and oats in the morning and have balanced meals throughout the day,” he notes. At night, he typically enjoys pasta paired with a good protein source to help fuel his recovery. “I lose weight easily—I even sweat in my sleep,” the 6’1″, 205-pound wide receiver admits. “So, I need to keep something in my stomach to ensure I wake up feeling strong and not like a scrawny kid.”

On game days, Rice has his culinary ritual—baked chicken and rice with hot sauce and salt. Super Bowl LIX should be no different, whether he’s on the field or supporting his Chiefs teammates from the sidelines. “I never switch that up,” he says.

