Chris Bumstead has kept himself quite busy during his retirement.

Since the six-time Classic Physique Mr. Olympia titleholder called it a career in 2024, he’s gone on to capture even more personal milestones. He married his longtime partner, Courtney; welcomed a second child, Blake Jane; and has remained consistently active on social media, where he shares his routines for performance-focused fitness, as well as inspiring messages for his followers.

But that’s not all he’s been up to.

For the last several months, the Canadian bodybuilding legend has secretly been working on a new project guaranteed to blow up the fitness landscape: He’s developed his first official clothing line with Gymshark, which is set to launch May 7, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT / 8 p.m. CEST / 7 p.m. BST).

The limited-edition capsule collection, called “Unfinished: Gymshark X Cbum,” offers a fresh fashion take from Bumstead himself, showcasing not only his unique perspective on life but his continued commitment to fitness post-retirement.

And now you get to wear it too!

“I called this collection ‘Unfinished’ because I’ve realized there isn’t really a finish line to any of this,” Bumstead began. “The work in the gym, the work on ourselves, the work in life—it keeps going. Not because we’re incomplete, but because growth and fulfillment aren’t just outcomes of the pursuit … they’re actually the point of it.”

He also compared this “Unfinished” notion to the ancient Greek myth of Sisyphus, who was sentenced to an afterlife of eternal punishment, requiring him to push a boulder up a hill—only for it to roll back down after each effort. Like Sisyphus, though, Bumstead ended up discovering a newfound joy and purpose in the endless effort needed to conquer his arduous regimen.

He’s since adopted the belief that the finish line isn’t the goal—it’s the work you do along the way that matters most.

Putting the Finishing Touches on ‘Unfinished’

Previously, Bumstead joined Gymshark as an athlete in 2018, but parted ways with the company after four years to focus on creating his own products and apparel line. He returned to Gymshark as an athlete and shareholder in 2024.

A month after announcing his homecoming at Gymshark, he released a limited-edition “Gymthark” T-shirt, which sold out almost instantly.

If you didn’t get the chance to snag his original merch then, rest assured—Bumstead’s new collection will include an assortment of 10 versatile pieces, from a washed hoodie, ribbed tank, raglan T-shirt, sleeveless boxy tee, and graphic T-shirt, to a workwear jacket, lightweight pant, straight let pant, sport short, and—in true Canadian fashion—a hockey jersey.

Defined by vintage-inspired textures and understated branding, each garment was designed to emulate authentic bodybuilding aesthetics using premium, supersoft materials. Better yet, each piece translates effortlessly from intense workouts to much-needed rest days (and everywhere in between).

In addition to the Unfinished collection, you can also shop Bumstead’s top picks at Gymshark, like the Power Straight Leg Pants, $52; Power Zip Up Hoodie, $64; or the Power Backpack, $70.

Lastly, the debut of a new Chris Bumstead collection wouldn’t be on brand without a few motivational words for his fans.

“Hope you like the drop,” Bumstead said. “Now, go put the work in. And don’t be a skinny b*tch.”