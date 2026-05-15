The NFL humbles everyone at some point, and for Cooper DeJean, that moment came early. It wasn’t because he wasn’t ready, but because the league forces you to adjust fast—mentally as much as physically. Every player is elite, and the margin between standing out and getting exposed is razor thin.

That’s part of what made his recent partnership with Optimum Nutrition works through his offseason, the focus isn’t just on training harder, but building a routine that supports performance, recovery, and consistency over the long haul.

“I just remember early in my career, being kind of starstruck with some of the guys you’re going up against,” DeJean recalled. “But once you realize they’re guys just like you. They breathe the same air that you do. That was a big thing for me.”

That shift from seeing opponents as untouchable to seeing them as equals is where DeJean’s confidence started to build. In a league where everyone is talented, confidence isn’t optional. It’s part of performance.

And it’s already showing up. In his second NFL season with the Philadelphia Eagles, DeJean finished with 93 total tackles, two interceptions, and 13 pass breakups while emerging as one of the league’s most productive young defensive backs.

Now heading into his third season, DeJean isn’t just relying on ability anymore. He’s building the habits that help him stay consistent week after week.

BUILDING SKILLS TO BUILD CONFIDENCE

As the case with most rookies, DeJean didn’t walk into the league ready to take over. A process comes in finding your footing, and it begins with understanding how to prepare at a professional level while adjusting to the speed of the game.

“You go through that first year, you’re trying to find your way in the NFL,” DeJean said. “Then you carry that into your second year with more confidence.”

That growth didn’t happen in isolation. Being surrounded by vervains who already understand how to train, recover, and prepare at a high level gave him a blueprint to follow.

“Darius Slay was a big part in my development,” he said. “Watching guys like Saquon (Barkley), AJ, Smitty, Jalen, the way they prepare and take care of their body each week–you can learn just by watching them.”

Another shift is occurring. DeJean is moving from absorbing information to becoming the source of redistributing that information, which requires a different level of accountability both on and off the field.

“Now it’s taking another step, truing to be more vocal, be a leader in the room, help those young guys come along.”

CONSISTENCY IS A NON-NEGOTIABLE

Before structured and tailored programs and performance staff, DeJean’s athletic base was built the way a lot of elite athletes were building theirs—through competition and constant movement. While it wasn’t about programming at that stage, he was building reps and a love for the game.

“Growing up, I loved sports, that’s really all I did,” DeJean said. “I’d be in the backyard playing football, showing hoops, going to the park. I was always active.”

That drive and his natural athleticism helped, but it was his competitive mindset that pushed things further. Wanting to win, and being willing to work for it, laid the groundwork for where he is now. He always wanted to be the best at whatever he was playing, and he knew that being the best came with work.

At the NFL level, that mindset translates into discipline and structure. The basics matter more than ever, especially over a long season where consistency is what separates players.

“The biggest thing is training, lifting, making sure you’re still lifting two to three times a week,” he said. “And taking care of your body, along with your diet.”

THE OFFSEASON IS USED FOR BUILDING

There hasn’t been much downtime during the offseason for DeJean. The time off gives him a window where he can focus on improving physical traits that translate to the field, especially as the demands of the position continue to increase.

‘The biggest thing every offseason is getting stronger and faster.” He said. “Speed is something you don’t want to lose, so that’s a big factor for me.”

So far, he’s added mobility and flexibility into the mix, understanding that durability and movement quality are just as important as strength and speed. Training in Scottsdale, AZ with performance coach Natalie Kollars.

“She’s taught me a lot about my body and how the way you train translates to the football field,” DeJean said.

That training with intent connection is what separates general workouts from performance-driven training. This approach translated in to his production during his sophomore campaign. DeJean ranked among the league’s more efficient coverage defenders while limiting big plays and consistently impacting both the pass and run game.

Even after a strong season, DeJean is still focused on identifying areas for growth.

“It’s about turning the page… being humble and understanding where you can get better,” he said. “Even the things I’m good at – I’m trying to improve those too.”

FUELING PERFORMANCE IS STILL A WORK IN PROGRESS

DeJean is open about the fact that his nutrition isn’t perfect yet, which is often the reality for younger athletes adjusting to the demands that come from a long season. His structure has greatly improved, but there’s still room to grow.

“I still like to eat like a little kid at some points,” he said. “I like to snack—fruit snacks, chocolate, candy.”

His honesty means the process is indeed real, because dialing in on nutrition isn’t about being perfect—it’s about making better decisions more consistently over time. His diet has been a serious focus this offseason.

Working with Optimum Nutrition has helped simplify that process, especially when it comes to hitting protein targets and supports his recovery after training.

“I feel like it’s been a huge part in my offseason,” DeJean said. “Getting enough protein… their Gold Standard whey protein is easy to use after a workout. It almost adds to my recovery – you respond better after workouts.”

The recovery goes beyond supplementation. One of the biggest lessons he’s learned so far is how important an often avoided element is in his performance and consistency.

“Sleep, I’ve figured out, is the main focus in my recovery,” he said. “That’s something I need to work on – having a routine sleep schedule.”

STAYING IN THE LEAGUE COMES DOWN TO AVAILABILITY

At the highest level, talent is a given. What keeps players on the field is their ability to stay healthy and consistently perform over time, which comes down to the habits built away from the spotlight.

“Being able to be available every single week, that’s the biggest thing,” DeJean said.

That availability is built through training, recovery, and discipline. It’s not one thing—it’s everything working together over time.

For DeJean, that’s the next step in his evolution. It’s no longer about proving he belongs. He’s building a routine that will allow him to stay ready for reach game day and continue to improve as his career progresses.

Follow Cooper on Instagram @cooperdejea