FLEX’s Coverage of the 2026 IFBB Pro League NY Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

Men’s Bodybuilding

Winner: Tonio Burton @tonio_burton

Women’s Bikini

Winner: Maria Acosta @mvbozo

Visit the IFBB Pro League NY Pro website Here for More Coverage!

Follow the Show’s Official Instagram @steveweinberger.bevsgym!