FLEX’s Coverage of the 2026 IFBB Pro League NY Pro is brought to you by Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals. Follow @hitechpharma for more information and all their latest updates and make sure to visit www.HiTechPharma.com NOW to shop the incredible lineup from the Hi-Tech family of brands!

Men’s Bodybuilding

NYPRO day 2 Mens Winner
Pro Fitness Photos

Winner: Tonio Burton @tonio_burton

Tonio Burton NY Pro Winner
Pro Fitness Photos

Women’s Bikini

NYPRO Bikini Winners
Pro Fitness Photos

Winner: Maria Acosta @mvbozo

Maria Acosta NYPRO winner
Pro Fitness Photos
Visit the IFBB Pro League NY Pro website Here for More Coverage!
Follow the Show’s Official Instagram @steveweinberger.bevsgym!

All photos provided by Chris Nicoll

You can follow Chris Nicoll on Instagram Here!