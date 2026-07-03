There aren’t many executives who can say they helped build a billion-dollar beverage company before deciding to start over.

For Michael Fedele, however, success at BodyArmor wasn’t the finish line; it was proof that the beverage industry still had room for innovation.

After spending nearly a decade helping grow BodyArmor from a startup into a billion-dollar brand before its acquisition by Coca-Cola, Fedele noticed something that kept appearing behind the scenes with professional athletes.

“They were all drinking iced coffee,” Fedele tells Muscle & Fitness. “Not energy drinks.”

Whether it was before practice, after training, between interviews or while traveling, elite athletes consistently reached for coffee as their preferred source of energy. That observation eventually became the foundation for Throne Sport Coffee, a ready-to-drink coffee designed specifically for people who demand more from their daily fuel.

It also attracted one of the biggest names in sports.

All-pro quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t simply lend his likeness to the company; he became its lead investor, second-largest shareholder, and one of its most involved partners.

Why Throne Sport Coffee Exists

Fedele’s years at BodyArmor taught him that successful products solve obvious problems consumers haven’t fully recognized yet.

When he started researching the ready-to-drink coffee category, one statistic stood out.

“The No. 1 ready-to-drink coffee in America comes in a glass bottle, has around 300 calories and 46 grams of sugar,” he says. “I kept asking myself, if so many athletes and active people drink coffee every day, why isn’t there a better option?”

Instead of creating another energy drink, Fedele wanted to improve something millions of people were already consuming.

That philosophy shaped every decision behind Throne Sport Coffee.

Rather than relying on artificial ingredients or excessive sugar, the beverages feature 150 milligrams of natural caffeine, natural flavors and sweeteners, while the latte lineup also delivers 10 grams of protein from ultra-filtered lactose-free milk. The cold brew varieties remain dairy-free for athletes and consumers looking for a lighter option.

“Everything in the product is purposeful,” says Fedele. “We wanted to create something people could feel good about putting into their bodies.”

Patrick Mahomes Is More Than a Celebrity Investor

Celebrity partnerships have become commonplace in the beverage industry, but Fedele insists Mahomes’ role extends far beyond marketing campaigns.

Before launching the company, Fedele shared the concept with the three-time Super Bowl champion, expecting simple feedback. Instead, Mahomes immediately asked for samples.

“He told me, ‘I drink coffee four or five times a day for exactly this reason,'” Fedele recalls.

That enthusiasm quickly evolved into a genuine business partnership.

Mahomes reviews product innovations before launch, provides feedback on flavors, joins meetings with retailers, and actively participates in the company’s long-term strategy. Fedele remembers one day that perfectly illustrates Mahomes’ commitment.

After completing a morning rehab session in Kansas City, the Chiefs quarterback flew to Los Angeles to join Fedele on stage at a major beverage conference. Following their presentation, Mahomes spent hours meeting privately with retailers before flying home that same evening so he could return to rehab the next morning.

“If that doesn’t tell you his dedication to building this thing,” Fedele says, “I’m incredibly grateful to have him on board.”

Designed for Performance, Not Just the Gym

While Patrick Mahomes is one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, Michael Fedele says the newest Throne Sport Coffee campaign isn’t about showcasing the quarterback; it’s about highlighting the many roles people play every day.

Launching as the company’s biggest marketing campaign to date, “Better Fuel for Every You” centers around the idea that no one is defined by a single identity.

“In this world, one version of you doesn’t cut it,” Fedele says. “No one’s just one thing. Everyone is multifaceted.”

The campaign uses Mahomes as the perfect example. He’s a Super Bowl champion, but he’s also a father, businessman, investor, leader, teammate, and mentor.

Rather than focusing solely on game day, the campaign follows the different versions of Mahomes throughout his day, positioning Throne Sport Coffee as the fuel that supports each one.

“The whole campaign leans into the multiple versions of Patrick,” Fedele explains. “It’s really about showing that Throne is the better fuel for every version of you.”

Instead of relying on a massive television advertising budget, the startup brand is taking a digital-first approach.

For Fedele, success isn’t measured by flashy commercials. It’s about introducing consumers to a healthier ready-to-drink coffee option and getting cans into people’s hands one customer at a time.

“Our goal is driving awareness that Throne Sport Coffee exists, educating people that we’re a better-for-you ready-to-drink coffee, and ultimately getting them to try it,” he says.

Eliminating the Energy Drink Crash

Performance-minded consumers have become increasingly skeptical of high-stimulant energy drinks loaded with sugar.

Fedele wanted Throne Sport Coffee to offer sustained energy instead.

The formula intentionally contains 150 milligrams of caffeine, enough to improve focus and performance without venturing into the 200-to-300-milligram territory common among many energy drinks.

“We landed on 150 milligrams by design,” he says. “It’s enough to sustain performance without creating that crash.” Consumers have noticed.

“We’ve had people specifically ask where our coffee beans come from because they tell us they don’t experience the crash they get from other products.”

For Fedele, that feedback validates the company’s original mission.

Winning Consumers One Sip at a Time

Today, Throne Sport Coffee is available in nearly 20,000 retail locations, including Whole Foods, CVS, Kroger, and several regional grocery chains across the country.

Yet Fedele says distribution numbers aren’t what motivates him most.

“My biggest win is changing the hearts and minds of consumers,” he says.

The company regularly samples products at 5K races, pickleball tournaments, half marathons, and community events, collecting real-time feedback from everyday consumers.

Those conversations often become internal discussions that continue throughout the weekend as the team shares reactions, favorite flavors, and purchasing questions.

“You’ve got to eat, sleep, and breathe it,” he says.

Building the Next Great Beverage Brand

Having helped build one iconic beverage company before launching another, Fedele credits much of his success to passion, collaboration, and maintaining belief during difficult moments.

Every startup experiences setbacks. The companies that survive are the ones willing to listen, adapt, and continue improving.

“Our formula today isn’t the same formula we launched with,” he says. “You put products into the market, you listen to consumer feedback, and you continue to get better.”

That philosophy extends beyond beverages.

Asked what advice he would give aspiring entrepreneurs hoping to build the next great performance brand, Fedele doesn’t hesitate.

“Believe in what you’re doing,” he says. “Everybody will think you’re crazy at first, and hopefully you are. Continue to push, persevere, take consumer feedback, continue to get better, and do everything you can to make your business a success.”

For Fedele, that’s exactly how billion-dollar brands and potentially category-changing ones are built.