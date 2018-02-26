Watch: Ronda Rousey Slams Triple H Through Table, Signs WWE Contract

At this point, WWE fans should know that whenever a contract signing is scheduled, it's not going to go smoothly. This past Sunday at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view was no exception.

WWE's newest superstar, Ronda Rousey, was scheduled to make another appearance and officially sign on with Raw. That she did—and Triple H made the deal even better by guaranteeing not only a Wrestlemania invite, but also a match at WWE's biggest event.

And as if the excitement weren't big enough around Rousey, who always seems to raise eyebrows wherever she goes, her WWE hype picked up serious steam.

When Rousey asked Raw General Manager Kurt Angle why he was looking so uneasy, Angle let slip that the hype around her signing was purely manufactured to keep her happy. Angle admitted that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon had planned to keep her placated as revenge for Wrestlemania 31 showdown, and that McMahon thought she could "take her."

Enraged, the UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion puts her combat skill to work by picking up and slamming Triple H through a table.

Rousey's actions weren't overlooked, however—she earned a vicious slap from Stephanie McMahon for her treatment of "The Game."

What will Monday nights hold for Rousey—and for the rest of the WWE grapplers, who will now be forced to contend with a serious competitor in their ranks? It's hard to say, but we'll bet that her rivalry with Triple H and McMahon won't end with a broken signing table.