Despite all the grunting and sweating you do at the gym in pursuit of a better physique, sometimes you just wanna plop down on the couch for some mindless humor … even if itÂs animated! ThatÂs where Pinky and the Brain and Animaniacs come in.

The first 10 M&F readers to write us at mfgiveaways@weiderpub.com will get Vol. 3 of each of the popular cartoon series to beef up their DVD collections.

The Pinky and the Brain set, which features a pair of maladjusted mice Â one hell bent on world domination Â is a four-disc set containing over 22 episodes. Animaniacs will have you blowing your protein shake out of your nose with its rambunctious hilarity over five discs and 25 episodes. And both sets contain plenty of extras to keep you busy once the fun has ended.

Oh, and did we mention that both series are brought to you by Mr. Steven Spielberg?

Simply drop us a line at mfgiveaways@weiderpub.com with DVD giveaway in the subject line. Make sure to include your full name, address and daytime phone number in the body of the e-mail. E-mails with incorrect subject lines or incomplete contact info will be deleted, so please make sure you get that stuff right!

Good luck and be sure to look for future giveaways here at muscleandfitness.com!