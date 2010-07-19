Results for Month Two of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Online are official. Say hello to winners Ben Booker and Alexandre Carneiro.

Voting began on July 1st with an incredible 160 contestants, and after two weeks and thousands and thousands of votes, 10 contestants emerged as possible candidates for top honors. The final decision, made by our expert panel of judges, wasn't easy, but in the end, Beb and Alexandre were named Month Two winners.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF BEN BOOKER



CLICK HERE FOR MORE OF ALEXANDRE CARNEIRO



WANT TO BE THE NEXT MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL SEARCH ONLINE WINNER? GO HERE TO ENTER MONTH THREE.

Winners automatically qualify for the 16-men finals of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Championships during Olympia Weekend 2010.

There's still a chance for you to be a part of all the awesome craziness, but you gotta get a move on because before you know it, the voting will be closed yet again. The deadlines for Month Three is July 21.

The overall winner of the SuperPump presents 2010 Muscle & Fitness Male Model Search Championships will be decided over two days in Las Vegas during Joe Weider's 2010 Olympia Weekend. The overall winner will earn an exclusive photo shoot and a chance to appear on the cover of Muscle & Fitness Magazine!

SIGN UP FOR MONTH 3 OF THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL SEARCH!

SIGN UP FOR THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL CHAMPIONSHIPS TODAY!

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER'S 2010 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!

Ben Booker

Age: 29

Height: 5'11''

Weight: 287 pounds

Ben’s career in the gym began with a broken back that he injured while playing football his senior year in high school. The two months of bed rest that followed left him with very little muscle, but, surprisingly, there was an upside. “The bench press was actually the first exercise I could do because I could only lie on my back,” he says. “Ever since that day, lifting has been a passion of mine.”

Early this year he won the BodySpace Spokesmodel search on Bodybuilding.com and is a spokesman for Applied Nutriceuticals. He’s also the father of two children, with a third on the way. Training, he says, is a way for him to show his children that you can accomplish anything you put your mind to.

SIGN UP FOR MONTH 3 OF THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL SEARCH!

SIGN UP FOR THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL CHAMPIONSHIPS TODAY!

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER'S 2010 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!

Alexandre Carneiro

Age: 22

Height: 5'10''

Weight: 205 pounds

Alex was born in Brazil, and traveled throughout South America during his youth. At 17, while living in Santiago, Chile, he got his first taste of Muscle & Fitness from a six-month-old Spanish edition with Stan McQuay on the cover. “Muscle & Fitness was the only magazine sold, so it was the only source of my fitness information,” he says. “Now the chance to be on the cover is cool since this is where I got started.”

As a Denver-based personal trainer with plans to become an IFBB bodybuilder, Alex hopes he can do for others what McQuay did for him. “It would be an honor to be a model who inspires others to follow their fitness goals.”

SIGN UP FOR MONTH 3 OF THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL SEARCH!

SIGN UP FOR THE 2010 MUSCLE & FITNESS MALE MODEL CHAMPIONSHIPS TODAY!

GO HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON JOE WEIDER'S 2010 OLYMPIA WEEKEND!!