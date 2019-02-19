Barneys Goes 'Green' and Opens Cannabis-Inspired Shop

Luxury retailer Barneys is giving new meaning to the phrase "the high life." Barney's will open a new shop, featuring cannabis-inspired accessories for home, beauty, jewelry, and other, luxe goods, at its Beverly Hills flagship store this March.

The High Life shop will offer a selection of luxury cannabis paraphernalia, including rolling papers made of organically grown French hemp from Devambez, and Shine's gold rolling, storage boxes by French designer Ginger Brown, custom and blown glass pipes crafted by Southern California designer Caleb Siemmon, in addition to leather ashtrays and lighters by Giobagnara, horn lighters from Lorenzi Milano, and Laboratorio Pesaro's handcrafted, ceramic ashtrays—all made in Italy).

In addition to vintagelighters, trays and cases, the shop will also house jewelry and accessories—everything from sterling silver pastille dispensers to grinder necklaces from Good Art HLYWD, Martine Ali, Brent Neale, Hoorsenbuhs, Carole Shashona, Sorellina, R.O.E., M. Cohen, Miansai and Barton Perriera.

What cannabis shop would be complete without some CBD-infused products? CBD bath, body, and home fragrance products from brands like Saint Jane, Foria, Lab to Beauty, Flora and Bast, The Good Patch, Vertly, Body Vibes, Malin + Goetz, Heretic, and Boysmells will also be in shop. Barney’s is also partnering with a high-end, Los Angeles cannabis accessories brand, Beboe, to introduce the company's collection of CBD beverages, candy pastilles, vaporizer pens, and more. Beboe also partnered with cannabis lifestyle brand, Sherbinskis, to craft a new strain, which will be available exclusively to The High End customers in California via white glove delivery service Emjay.

"Barneys New York has always been at the forefront of shifts in culture and lifestyle, and cannabis is no exception," said Daniella Vitale, president and CEO, Barneys New York, in a statement. "Many of our customers have made cannabis a part of their lifestyle, and The High End caters to their needs with extraordinary products and service they experience in every facet of Barneys New York."

The High End product selections will also be available at Barneys.com. Barneys will continue to bring new partnerships and offerings to its Beverly Hills store with more locations to follow throughout California, and in other states (including Barney's New York) as recreational cannabis becomes legal.