On Episode 283 of The Menace Podcast, host Dennis “The Menace” James, Milos Sarcev, and Jose Raymond took an early look at those that have already qualified for the 2026 Mr Olympia event in Las Vegas, and while Martin Fitzwater is slated to hit the stage, The Menace felt that he should sit this one out.

Fitzwater had a solid 2025 season, finding fifth place at the Olympia and then winning the EVLS Prague Pro for a second straight year, but 2026 has been more physically and mentally challenging. At this year’s Arnold Classic in Columbus, Ohio, the man they call “The Martian” was criticized for unsportsmanlike behavior toward against Nick Walker after refusing to shake his hand. While Walker made runner-up, Fitzwater found fourth place.

When Episode 283 of TMP was recorded, 13 bodybuilders had already qualified for the 2026 Mr Olympia final in Las Vegas, including last year’s winner Derek Lunsford, Andrew Jacked, Mohamed Foda, and Tonio Burton. Another official entrant is Martin Fitzwater, but Dennis James cast doubt on whether he’d be treading the boards. “I don’t think he’s doing any show this year,” said the host, adding, “I don’t think he should. I think he should just sit back and let the body rest, get some, you know, get his mind right.”

Dennis James says Martin Fitzwater’s Time is Coming

While Jame’s suggestion that Fitzwater should sit the 2026 Mr Olympia final out may seem harsh, the advice was given with affection. “You don’t have to force yourself,” advised James. “You don’t need another bad showing. You need to just let the body recover, get some rest, come back next year, and just kill it.”

James feels that if Fitzwater can put some distance between the recent controversy around him, and return with the best possible physique, the bodybuilding world could still be his for the taking. “His time is coming for sure,” said James. And, at just 29 years of age, time is certainly on Fitzwater’s side. Still, having qualified for bodybuilding’s most prestigious show of the year, it will be interesting to see what Fitzwater does next.

To watch this full episode of The Menace Podcast on the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel, where the boys also discussed Blessings Awodibu, Jordan Hutchinson, and delved into other breaking bodybuilding news, see below.