Eric Janicki appears more jacked than ever as he follows up on the success of earning his IFBB Pro Card last year. With even loftier goals for 2026, the popular bodybuilder and social media influencer knows that variety is the key to crushing your muscle building goals. When it comes to the upper back and shoulders, a full stretch without risking injury is a winning combination, so Janicki recently hooked himself up with a clever cable based back and shoulder session. Here’s how to try it yourself.

This particular masterclass for gaining mass was demonstrated in a branch of Planet Fitness, “because you don’t need a world class gym to have an amazing workout,” wrote the big man via an Instagram post. Apparently, all you need is a “high level of execution, intensity,” and a cable station to get going.

Eric Janicki’s Cable Back Workout Routine (Step-by-Step)

Here are the exercise, in the order shown on Janicki’s Instagram reel. For single arm exercises, complete the sets and reps per arm.

Unilateral Cable Lat Pulldown — 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps

— 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps Chest Supported Cable Pullover — 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps

— 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps Front Facing Cuffed Low Lat Cable Pullover — 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps

— 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps Unilateral Cable Low Row — 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps

— 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps Dual Pully Lying Lateral Raise — 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps

— 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps Cuffed Cable Front Raise — 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps

— 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps Cuffed Cable Biceps Curl — 2 Sets x 7 to 10 Reps

How Eric Janicki’s Cable Training Builds an Insane Back

To start his session, Janicki took a seat and faced the backrest. He faced towards the cable station and got to work on cable pulldowns. By taking his time and feeling a full stretch, the bodybuilder was able to activate his latissimus dorsi, the large muscle that extends to the side and below the arm, as well as the teres major, the muscle that runs along the back of your armpit. While this sans free weight workout takes some of the unpredictability out of his reps, Janicki is still recruiting his stabilizing muscles, such as the posterior deltoid head at the back of the shoulder, along with his core.

Next, Janicki turned the seat away from the cable station so that his back was to the machine and then used the rope attachment to blast his upper back with some bench-supported pullovers. Notice that he kept the arms slightly bent is order to get a full range of motion, while also keeping his shoulders back. This move works practically every muscle in the upper back and shoulders, and once again taxes the core for stabilization. (

For this third exercise, Janicki executed some low lat cable pullovers, using the cuff attachment to take grip strength out of the process. This move is efficient at isolating the lats, helping to build a wider, winning back. You’ll also hit the triceps, pecs, rhomboids (upper back, next to your spine) and deltoids in the shoulder.

Moving on, Janicki used the cuffs as a handle for his low rows in order to lean into his lats even further. Notice how the big man used the negative portion of the rep to build a serious stretch, creating more resistance as he pulled back. He is also slow, and controlled, to maximize the time under tension, exhausting the muscle fibers to that they build back bigger. Janicki’s fifth exercise was the dual pulley lying lateral raise. To try this for yourself, position the pullies just above the hips and grab the D-handles. Keep the shoulders fixed, with elbows slightly bent. This cable version of the lateral raise takes much of the gravity out of the exercise, allowing you to focus on the full range of movement.

Sixth up was the seated cable front raises, using the cuffs. This move works the anterior deltoids at the front of the shoulder and also recruits the side delts to a degree. Once again, Janicki focused on his stretch and took his time under tension. He finished the session with seated bicep curls, once again facing away from the station and using a bench for support. While this move is great for the biceps, it also works the anterior deltoids, building the upper back from a different angle.

If you like the idea of an intense and purposeful back session that focuses on the stretch and efficiency of each rep, without risking the types of injuries associated with free weights, this one is for you!

To follow Eric Janicki on Instagram, click here.