On Episode 282 of The Menace Podcast, host Dennis James was joined by his regular team of Milos Sarcev and Chris Cormier, and the gang got to grips with Wesley Visser’s recent leg gains. Just how would his pins place, against Arnold Schwarzenegger?

Vissers, who has the nickname, “The Dutch Oak,” bears more than a passing resemblance to the original “Austrian Oak,” Arnold Schwarzenegger, and in a recent Instagram post, revealed his recent leg gains, leading The Menace Podcast to questions whether or not his lower extremities could compare with the seven-time Mr Olympia. “Do you think Wesley’s legs are smaller than Arnold’s?” asked host Dennis James. In response, both Chris Cormier and Milos Sarcev answered that Wesley’s legs were smaller than Arnold’s. “No,” responded The Menace. “Wesley’s legs are bigger than Arnold’s legs.”

How Big Were Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Legs?

Multiple sources cite The Running Man star as having 28.5 inch thighs and 20 inch calves at the height of his Olympia powers. Wesley Visser’s leg measurements have not been made public, however. “A couple of years ago, for sure, (Visser’s legs were) smaller, (but now now),” answered James.

“Isn’t he an inch or two taller than Arnold,” asked Cormier, searching for some context in order to make a fair comparison. “Maybe, yeah, cuz (Vissers) is 6’ 3”, Arnold is 6’ 2,” said James.

Cormier then noted that either way, Wesley was on the right track, observing that the methods behind training legs are more advanced these days, and can perhaps lead to greater results than Arnold’s heyday of the late 70s and early 80s. “Yeah, whatever Wesley’s doing now, it’s working big time”, agreed Milos Sarcev.

One of the more critical shifts in leg training has been the move to intensity and proximity to failure, rather than chasing the pump with high volume and lots of sets. These days, mechanical tension with fewer sets and progressive overload is the way that legs are trained in competitive bodybuilding. What do you think? Has Wesley Vissers overtaken Arnold Schwarzenegger in the leg department?

To watch this full episode of The Menace Podcast on the Muscle & Fitness YouTube channel, where the boys also discussed the recent FIBO event in Germany, and other breaking bodybuilding news stories, see below.