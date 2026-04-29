Kenyan runner Sabastian Sawe made the most of his London Marathon run at the weekend, becoming the first person ever to officially complete a 26.2-mile (42.195km) race in less than 2 hours.

While fellow Kenyan, Eliud Kipchoge had earned a time of 1:59: 40 at the INEOS 1:59 Challenge in Vienna back in 2019, his lofty feat couldn’t be ratified as a world record because rules around pacing and fluids had not been followed. Kipchoge had received drinks from an unofficial source during his efforts, making him ineligible for the official bragging rights. As Sabastian Sawe raced the London Marathon, he was not only on pace to break Kipchoge’s record as he crossed the halfway point, but he also accelerated in the second half and took a whopping 10 seconds off Kipchoge’s unofficial time at the finish line.

How the London Marathon 2026 Produced the First Official Sub-2 Hour Time

There must have been something in the water at those official London Marathon drinking stations because Yomif Kejelcha, an Ethiopian athlete making his London Marathon debut, became the runner-up with another sub-two-hour time of 1:59:41, just one second shy of Sawe’s world beating race.

The record setting time was set by Sabastian Sawe while running in a pair of Adidas Adizero Adios Pro Evo 3’s. Previously, M&F has reported how these running sneakers are breaking records and are super-light, and this latest iteration weighs less than 100g.

Sawe’s rise to running prominence has been extraordinary. He made his marathon debut in Valencia in 2024 and earned a time of 2:02:05. In 2002, Kelvin Kiptrum set a new record at the London Marathon with 2:01:25. “I am feeling good. I am so happy. It’s a day to remember for me,” Sawe told the BBC after making further history in London on April 26, 2026. “We started the race well. Approaching finishing the race, I was feeling strong. Finally reaching the finish line, I saw the time, and I was so excited.”

To follow Sabastian Sawe on Instagram, click here.