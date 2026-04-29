The story of transforming one’s physique and making it worthy of the competitive bodybuilding stage is generally an inspirational tale, but for Samantha Smart, treading the boards at the 2026 NPC Wasatch Warrior show was more poignant than most. Undoubtedly, her participation was more about making the most of every moment than winning trophies. Still, she took one home anyway.

From Trauma to Triumph: Redefining Identity Through Fitness

Of course, Elizabeth Smart acutely understands the importance of living life to the full. Tragically, she was abducted at 14 years of age from her home in Salt Lake City, UT, and was kept captive for nine months. During this harrowing ordeal, Smart was beaten and raped but was thankfully rescued after her kidnappers were recognized from an episode of America’s Most Wanted. And, in an incredible showing of strength and continued bravery, Smart has dedicated her life ever since, to the serious issues around child safety and human trafficking and has steadfastly lobbied for the improvement of legislation to thwart sexual predators. Smart released a memoir in 2013, titled My Story and in early 2026 was the subject of the Netflix documentary, Kidnapped.

Elizabeth Smart Wins Big at NPC Show

Treading the boards in the very city that she was kidnapped from as a teenager, Smart, who is now 38, was in fantastic shape as she competed at the 2026 NPC Wasatch Warrior show in Salt Lake City. Under her married name, Elizabeth Gilmore, the inspirational figure came third in the Fit Model Masters 35+ and second in her class. Smart was also awarded first place in the Novice standings, proving that hard work and consistency pays off.

Following the event, Smart took to Instagram to tell her fans that while she never imagined getting onto the competitive stage just a couple of years ago, the brave changemaker has now completed four shows. “I think it’s easy to be labeled as one thing, and honestly, that’s not me, nor do I think it’s any of us. We are more than just one topic, one idea, one label,” she explained of her motivation to build muscle. “I am interested in many things, and as I get older I realize more and more how important it is to make the most of today, we don’t know what tomorrow brings. And I don’t want to reach the end of my life and look back and feel regret for only living a half-life, not going after all the things I want to do and try.” M&F salutes you, Elizabeth Smart!

‘Kidnapped’ is currently streaming on Netflix.

For more information on the Elizabeth Smart Foundation, it’s upcoming events, and how to join the battle against sexual violence, click here.

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