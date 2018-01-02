The 'Star Wars'-inspired Workout Equipment You Need in Your Home Gym

Experience the power of the Dark Side with Onnit’s Star Wars–themed training tools. The iconic equipment comes in a variety of options—for Padawan and Master alike.

The chip-resistant kettlebells include Darth Vader (70 lbs, $200), Stormtrooper (60 lbs, $180), and Boba Fett (50 lbs, $150), so no matter what your skill level, you can nerd out while working out.

The slam ball (20 lbs, $75) is a Death Star replica, and the 5mm-thick yoga mat—aka Solo Mat ($65)—features Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

Check out all the options on onnit.com.