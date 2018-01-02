Gear

The 'Star Wars'-inspired Workout Equipment You Need in Your Home Gym

Add these limited edition training tools to your collection.

'Star Wars' Kettlebell
Experience the power of the Dark Side with Onnit’s Star Wars–themed training tools. The iconic equipment comes in a variety of options—for Padawan and Master alike. 

The chip-resistant kettlebells include Darth Vader (70 lbs, $200), Stormtrooper (60 lbs, $180), and Boba Fett (50 lbs, $150), so no matter what your skill level, you can nerd out while working out.

The slam ball (20 lbs, $75) is a Death Star replica, and the 5mm-thick yoga mat—aka Solo Mat ($65)—features Han Solo frozen in carbonite.

Check out all the options on onnit.com.

